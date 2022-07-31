ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle rumored to be drawing trade interest from this NL East team

By Drew Koch
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face

The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer

After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Red Sox mercifully end the Bobby Dalbec era with latest trade

The Boston Red Sox have a new first baseman, and it is Eric Hosmer following a trade with the San Diego Padres. The San Diego Padres agreed to a trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Eric Hosmer was part of the return package that would go to Washington, but he reportedly exercised his no-trade clause. Even with this apparent hold-up, it would not cancel out the Soto-Bell trade. However, Hosmer does have a new home.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Mariners torch Gerrit Cole: Best memes and tweets trolling Yankees

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole came up short in his marquee showcase against a former trade target — Luis Castillo and the Mariners. Cole is one of the best pitchers in baseball at his best, but seemingly when you least expect it, he throws up a stinker. This is that stinker, and you can smell it all over the five boroughs.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino Traded to Yankees from Athletics for Prospects

The New York Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Oakland received minor league pitchers JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk and Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman in return. YES Network's Jack Curry first reported the deal. Trivino is the second reliever...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

Source: Giants trade Casali, Boyd to Mariners for minor leaguers

SAN FRANCISCO -- By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, it became clear that this would be a crushing day for the Giants clubhouse. Shortly after trading Darin Ruf to the New York Mets, the Giants agreed to a deal to send backup catcher Curt Casali and lefty Matthew Boyd to the Seattle Mariners, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area. Per MLB Network's Mark Feinsand, Double-A reliever Michael Stryffeler and High-A catcher Andy Thomas will be coming back to San Francisco.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Mariners add new backstop for Luis Castillo

The Mariners have a new catcher, thanks to a trade with the San Francisco Giants for Curt Casali. The Seattle Mariners swung a trade for a new backstop to catch Luis Castillo. This is a very minor move for a backup catcher, but it does bring significance. The Mariners have been dealing with a rash of catcher injuries this year, including starter Tom Murphy.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments

The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Joey Gallo trade details: Braves literally Dodge a bullet thanks to LA

Joey Gallo has been awful for the Yankees in 2022 but they traded him to the Dodgers. The Braves “dodged” a huge bullet. Just one year removed from being an All-Star with the Texas Rangers and winning a Gold Glove, Joey Gallo has been traded for the second straight trade deadline after having an awful season for the Yankees.
