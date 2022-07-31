Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle rumored to be drawing trade interest from this NL East team

blogredmachine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer
After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
Red Sox mercifully end the Bobby Dalbec era with latest trade
The Boston Red Sox have a new first baseman, and it is Eric Hosmer following a trade with the San Diego Padres. The San Diego Padres agreed to a trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Eric Hosmer was part of the return package that would go to Washington, but he reportedly exercised his no-trade clause. Even with this apparent hold-up, it would not cancel out the Soto-Bell trade. However, Hosmer does have a new home.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Xander Bogaerts calls out Red Sox front office for trade deadline moves
The Boston Red Sox made some peculiar moves at the trade deadline this year and All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts called them out for it. The Boston Red Sox made some moves that a lot of people outside of the organization question and for good reason. They traded for Padres first...
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners torch Gerrit Cole: Best memes and tweets trolling Yankees
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole came up short in his marquee showcase against a former trade target — Luis Castillo and the Mariners. Cole is one of the best pitchers in baseball at his best, but seemingly when you least expect it, he throws up a stinker. This is that stinker, and you can smell it all over the five boroughs.
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis could break trends with trade for pitcher
With the trade deadline looming and the St. Louis Cardinals expected to make some moves, it would be something to see them back one move that could break a trend. The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to make some moves for pitching as the trade deadline approaches. One move could break that would buck a trend dating back to 1997.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Power Rankings Based on World Series Odds Post-Trade Deadline (Padres Grab Soto, AL Contenders Get Richer)
The Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone, but it was a crazy two days while it lasted with Juan Soto, Frankie Montas, Jorge Lopez, Luis Castillo and several other players switching teams ahead of the stretch run. We broke down each of these team's on Monday before...
MLB・
Juan Soto trade: Mike Rizzo’s explanation will only anger Nationals fans
Nationals GM Mike Rizzo tried to placate fans with an explanation of the Juan Soto trade but he probably only pissed them off more. Mike Rizzo has a lot of explaining to do in Washington right now. He just traded away superstar Juan Soto for a package of prospects that...
Bleacher Report
Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino Traded to Yankees from Athletics for Prospects
The New York Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Oakland received minor league pitchers JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk and Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman in return. YES Network's Jack Curry first reported the deal. Trivino is the second reliever...
Reds’ Brandon Drury expected to be traded amid breakout season
Brandon Drury seems like a lock to be traded ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. Drury is having a career season this year for the Reds. He’s set to be a free agent after the season as well. Cincinnati is also 40-61 and going nowhere this season, so they have no reason not to trade Drury for whatever they can get.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Source: Giants trade Casali, Boyd to Mariners for minor leaguers
SAN FRANCISCO -- By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, it became clear that this would be a crushing day for the Giants clubhouse. Shortly after trading Darin Ruf to the New York Mets, the Giants agreed to a deal to send backup catcher Curt Casali and lefty Matthew Boyd to the Seattle Mariners, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area. Per MLB Network's Mark Feinsand, Double-A reliever Michael Stryffeler and High-A catcher Andy Thomas will be coming back to San Francisco.
Mariners add new backstop for Luis Castillo
The Mariners have a new catcher, thanks to a trade with the San Francisco Giants for Curt Casali. The Seattle Mariners swung a trade for a new backstop to catch Luis Castillo. This is a very minor move for a backup catcher, but it does bring significance. The Mariners have been dealing with a rash of catcher injuries this year, including starter Tom Murphy.
Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments
The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
Joey Gallo trade details: Braves literally Dodge a bullet thanks to LA
Joey Gallo has been awful for the Yankees in 2022 but they traded him to the Dodgers. The Braves “dodged” a huge bullet. Just one year removed from being an All-Star with the Texas Rangers and winning a Gold Glove, Joey Gallo has been traded for the second straight trade deadline after having an awful season for the Yankees.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0