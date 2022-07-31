ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron police arrest 2 men, 1 woman Friday in protests over Jayland Walker's death

By April Helms, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
Three people were arrested Friday night in downtown Akron during protests over the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Protesters drove a caravan of dozens of cars through different parts of the city to draw attention to the June 27 incident when officers shot Walker 46 times after he fled a traffic stop.

The caravan formed at about 7:30 p.m. near Inman Street and Archwood Avenue, according to police, who said the protesters blocked intersections as they moved through the city. The group traveled to a neighborhood in Kenmore, then to Lock 3 and around Main Street, according to police Lt. Michael Miller.

"Members of the group reportedly began chanting and intentionally disturbing citizens who were downtown to enjoy the entertainment at various venues," Miller said in a news release.

Assault reported at Jayland Walker protest:Motorcyclist reports assault during Jayland Walker protests Tuesday in Akron

Akron police arrest protesters:Akron police report arrests after vehicle procession of protesters

Protesters later demonstrated near the Akron Police Department on South High Street, moving south to the Polsky Building. A vehicle trying to leave the Polsky parking deck collided with a protester's vehicle at the site, police said. Protesters said on social media that the driver of the exiting vehicle intentionally slammed into them; police say the person was attempting to get out of the parking deck.

At this point, police went in to break up the protest "after they ignored multiple orders to disperse," Miller said.

Jayland Walker protest:Veteran, parents of Tamir Rice, Jacob Blake Jr. speak at Jayland Walker protest Saturday in Akron

The names of those arrested — two men and a woman who were all charged with riot, misconduct at an emergency and failure to disperse — were not immediately available.

Miller said they would be arraigned in the Akron Municipal Court. It was unclear if a date for their arraignment had been set.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com

Comments / 19

SickOfTheLeft
2d ago

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️. people are still "protesting" his suicide? tell them to head on over to sweet marys. she gives freebies out to protesters.

Reply(4)
20
David Reymann
2d ago

Shouldn't have gotten that far. Blocking traffic is illegal. Akron has to stop putting up with this type of protests

Reply
27
Paul Hetherington
2d ago

Seems like they're trying to start a repeat of the summer of 2020. If they wanted to stage a parade they should have obtained the proper permits. Otherwise Akron needed to shut it down before it got started.

Reply
13
 

