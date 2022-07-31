ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bulls Star Bill Cartwright Recalls Bill Russell's Bravery

By K.C. Johnson
 2 days ago
During Bill Cartwright’s senior year at Elk Grove (Calif.) High School, a legend visited. “Bill Russell stopped by and the first question he asked me is, ‘When are you going to be on TV?’ That was just him, always trying to put you on the spot or get a laugh,” Cartwright said Sunday in a phone conversation. “Coincidentally, I had been interviewed the day before and it was going to be on the next day.
