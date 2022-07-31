Bears Training Camp Observations: What We Learned During Week 1

www.nbcchicago.com
Five Bears Who Stepped Up from the Start of Camp
Five players excelled at the outset of training camp and considering the lack of pads at practices yet it's not surprising the list lacks a lineman on either side of the ball.
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Rookies Desmond Ridder, Drake London Have Strong Day
The one-stop shop for Falcons training camp observations, notes and news all throughout the preseason.
Training Camp Roundup: Wilson Battles New-Look Secondary
Zach Wilson is showing early on in training camp that he can improve with the weapons around him while the secondary continues to shine with both rookies and vets
Injury Bug Hits Commanders Training Camp
Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Saints Training Camp Practice Day 6: Notes and Observations
What did Day 6 of training camp bring us for the Saints? Here's all of our notes, observations, and takeaways.
Browns WR coach Shad O'Shea impacted greatly by 2022 NFL Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil
BEREA — If coaching football hadn't worked out, 2022 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil may have had a bright future in copy machine maintenance. When Cleveland Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was a volunteer assistant as an assistant special teams coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and...
Falcons Camp Notebook: A.J. Terrell, Undrafted Rookie Stand Out
The one-stop shop for Falcons training camp observations, notes and news all throughout the preseason.
Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Observations on First Defensive Depth Chart
Who stands out on the Jaguars' first defensive depth chart?
Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: First Day of Pads Leads to Chippiness
The Arizona Cardinals were back in pads for the first time this summer Tuesday, but with it came a few heated moments. Throughout their morning practice, multiple scrums broke out as players tried to separate opposing players. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were in a heated back and forth throughout the day and even defensive end J.J. Watt was involved in an altercation.
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 5: Rookie Tyquan Thornton Flashes Speed
Players donned pads for Monday’s practice, which featured a lot more physicality.
Five most memorable Bears moments in Soldier Field history
There has been a lot of talk recently about where the Bears will play when their contract at Soldier Field is up. There is a very good chance the Bears are leaving. It may be 10 years away but its never a bad time for some Soldier Field nostalgia. So why not look back at the five most memorable Bears moments in Soldier Field history. Plus it’s nice to get a break from the Roquan Smith and Teven Jenkins talk for a little bit. Also I enjoy hearing from Bears fans that disagree with me on lists like this. It’s rather amusing.
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 6: Christian Barmore Dominates
The second day of padded practices featured another defensive showdown on Tuesday.
Jaguars Training Camp: Etienne, Walker and Other Winners of First Week of Practice
Which Jaguars have stood out the most during the first week of training camp?
Jaguars Training Camp, Day 7: Observations As Little Arrives, Lawrence Shines and More
The Jaguars had a lively Day 7 of practice on Monday morning. What did we see as a number of key young players stood out?
Comments / 0