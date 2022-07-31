Indiana Officer Killed During Traffic Stop; Suspect Arrested

www.nbcchicago.com
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
wbiw.com
Indianapolis man receives 12-year sentence for social media app scam
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the investigative team and...
17-Year-Old Killed and 4 Others Hurt in Stabbings While Tubing on Wisconsin River
A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
WISH-TV
Fatal crash of semi closes I-65 SB lanes in southern Indiana
AUSTIN, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash on Thursday night on I-65 in southern Indiana closed southbound lanes sometime before 7:25 p.m., according to state authorities. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls tweeted that the crash involved a single vehicle. A photo from Huls’ tweet showed a semitractor-trailer in the grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes had hit the concrete support of an overpass.
Family Dollar Hit With $1.2 Million in OSHA Fines for Violations at 2 Ohio Stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
Man paid Uber driver to bring Indiana girl he groomed to New Jersey, docs say
A man is accused of grooming a teenage girl from Indiana over the internet and paying an Uber driver $500 to drive her to his New Jersey home.
wbiw.com
CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at ‘high risk’ of spreading COVID-19
INDIANA – On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, more than half of Indiana was classified in the high-risk category for spreading COVID-19. The counties listed on the CDC data map as having a “high” community risk of spreading COVID-19 include: Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, Fountain, Vermillion, Steuben, Noble, Dekalb, Fulton, Cass, Miami, Howard, Grant, Huntington, Tipton, Jay, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Crawford, Harrison, Floyd, Clark, Washington, Scott, Jackson, Jennings, Ripley, Dearborn, and Ohio counties.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A line of thunderstorms has entered Indiana, bringing with it the risk of severe weather. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 10 a.m. for the following counties:. Southern Madison County. Shelby County. Hancock County. Rush County. Northern Decatur County. Northeastern Johnson County. Henry County.
Chicago Area at ‘Slight' Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday, With Heat Advisory Issued
Hot and humid conditions across the Chicago area could help to fuel strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, with areas in the south suburbs facing the greatest threat of nasty weather. Things will start out on the muggy side on Wednesday, with a heat advisory going into effect for parts of central...
Greenfield businessman facing Medicaid fraud, counterfeiting charges
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man is facing Medicaid fraud and counterfeiting charges after a six-year investigation into suspected fraudulent billing from his Greenfield based mental health service. A probable cause affidavit states there was sufficient evidence that Timothy Adkins was submitting claims to Indiana Medicaid stating doctors were the rendering Health Service Provider […]
‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against an Indiana sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former Clark County jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
California Wildfire Wipes Out Scenic Town with 100-Year-Old Homes
Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of...
Florida Farmworkers Fight for Protection From Heat
When Joel Martinez is working in the Florida fields, employers sometimes refuse to give the farmworkers time for a water break or to use the bathroom, he says. When the lunch truck arrives, they can be forced to stay on the job for another 30 minutes or an hour until an order is complete.
Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain Possible as Afternoon Storms Eye Chicago Area
As heat indices reach above 100 degrees Wednesday another weather threat is eyeing the Chicago area, as afternoon storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain. Things started out on the muggy side Wednesday, with a heat advisory taking effect for parts of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana at 10 a.m.
Chicago Radar: Track Thunderstorms as They Develop in Chicago Area
With potentially severe storms set for the Chicago area Wednesday, how can you tell when the rain is expected to start, stop or possibly even get worse in your area?. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Any storms that do develop could bring damaging winds,...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Sore Throat, Isolation and Quarantine Guidelines
Do you need to test out of isolation or quarantine and how long should you stay at home?. Chicago's top doctor broke down the rules Tuesday as she issued a reminder to those who contract the virus. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:
Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
