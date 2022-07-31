ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin dubs America Russia’s main naval threat in new doctrine

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin identified the US as his nation’s greatest naval threat in a new military doctrine issued Sunday.

Speaking on his country’s Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Putin said Russia wants to fortify its influence on the seas and to become a “great maritime power.”

Earlier, Putin signed a 55-page naval doctrine outlining Russia’s designs.

The document pinpoints America as Russia’s primary naval rival due “the strategic policy of the USA to dominate the world’s oceans.”

He also asserted that looming NATO expansion poses another threat on the high seas.

Putin stated that Russia would deploy military force if diplomacy and economic tactics don’t prove effective in containing America’s might.

US officials have asserted that Putin and Russia are attempting to militarize international waters as it seeks to bolster its military standing.

The doctrine stressed the importance of the Arctic Ocean and said Russia will seek to deepen its position in the Black and Azov seas.

© Mikhail Klimentyev/TASS via ZUMA Press

Putin noted that Russia expects imminent delivery of new hypersonic missiles that travel at nine times the speed of sound.

He did not touch on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine in his comments.

With Post wires

