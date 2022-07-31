ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lionel Messi And Neymar Score As Christophe Galtier Wins First Trophy As PSG Manager

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqrqZ_0gzl1OAZ00

Nantes were no match for the Ligue 1 champions, even though Kylian Mbappe was absent due to a suspension.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Christophe Galtier delivered a trophy in his first match as Paris Saint-Germain manager on Sunday.

Twenty-six days after being omne officially appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor , Galtier watched his new side thrash Nantes 4-0 to win the Trophee des Champions.

Nantes had qualified for the season-opening showpiece by winning the Coupe de France. But they were no match for the Ligue 1 champions, even though Kylian Mbappe was absent due to a suspension.

Galtier named Lionel Messi, Neymar and Pablo Sarabia up front in a 3-4-3 formation in his first ever PSG XI.

Messi and Neymar both scored in the first half, before Sergio Ramos added a third goal 12 minutes into the second period.

PSG no.10 Neymar pictured standing over a free-kick before scoring against Nantes

ELEVEN Football

Neymar then netted his second of the night by winning and converting a late penalty.

Nantes finished the game with 10 players after Jean-Charles Castelletto was shown a straight red card when he gave away the penalty by pulling Neymar's shirt.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Sarabia
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Daily Mail

England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time

Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
SOCCER
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#The Trophee Des Champions#The Coupe De France#Nantes Eleven Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early

Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy