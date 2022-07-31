Trophee des Champions: Messi, Neymar, Ramos on target as PSG ease past Nantes

www.cbssports.com
Former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand Speaks About Cristiano Ronaldo's Potential Exit And His Replacement
The former Manchester United Centre-back Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's performance with the Red Devils and his replacement given a potential exit.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed By Lack Of Interest From Other Clubs
Cristiano Ronaldo is now said to be left disappointed following the lack of interest from other clubs over the possibility in signing him from Manchester United claims a new report.
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS・
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford
They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Has Given Erling Haaland Some Advice
Virgil Van Dijk came up against Erling Haaland in a Manchester City shirt for the first time in the Community Shield with the Dutchman coming out on top as his side won 3-1 but he had some words for City's new main man.
Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday
Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match
BBC
Cesc Fabregas: Midfielder joins Italian Serie B side Como on free transfer
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Italian club Como on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old arrives at the Serie B side on a free transfer after his contract with Monaco expired in June. Fabregas joined Monaco from Chelsea in January 2019 when his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry was...
Yardbarker
Industrious Paris-Saint Germain midfielder set for Serie A loan move
Jose Mourinho is currently in the process of rebuilding Roma and following the club’s inaugural Europa Conference League win last season, the Italians have made some ambitious signings, including former Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala. Set to follow the Argentine attacking midfielder to Rome, Gini Wijnaldum, whose move will be...
UEFA・
Report: Manchester City And Sheffield United Reach Full Agreement For James McAtee Loan
Manchester City and Sheffield United have reached an agreement over a loan deal for youngster James McAtee, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Report: Manchester United Making A Huge Mistake By Not Signing Antony From Ajax This Summer
Following Manchester United's decision of giving up on the signing of the Ajax Striker Antony due to his high price tag, several claims came to light.
FOX Sports
Injured Juventus midfielder McKennie to miss start of season
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the start of Serie A with a shoulder injury. After the United States international was sidelined for Juventus’ final friendly of its tour of his homeland — a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid — tests in Turin on Monday revealed McKennie has “a capsular lesion of the left shoulder” and will be out for at least three weeks.
Gareth Bale’s new team-mate reveals Welshman ‘only wants to speak Spanish’ despite claims while at Real Madrid
SPANISH media often suggested Gareth Bale could not be bothered to learn their lingo - but apparently he is more than happy to hablo espanol. The Welshman won five Champions League trophies and just about everything else during his nine-year spell at Real Madrid - but never really won over all of their fans.
Monaco are pushing hardest for Chelsea defender Malang Sarr, with the French club aiming to snap up the centre back ahead of newly promoted Premier League side Fulham
Monaco are ahead of Fulham in the race to sign Chelsea defender Malang Sarr. Marco Silva's newly promoted Premier League side are keen on the French centre half to strengthen their backline. But Ligue 1 club Monaco are pushing hardest for his signature after selling defender Strahinja Pavlovic to Red...
Yardbarker
Journalist questions where Juventus can get the goals to win the league
Juventus has not signed a new striker, weeks into this summer’s transfer window. This means the Bianconeri plans to rely on the inexperienced Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean as their target men in this campaign. For a club that failed to win a single trophy last season with these...
