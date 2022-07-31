ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

On the Fly column: There’s no place like home

By Scott Spooner, On the Fly
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.postindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Get Outside: Ten Colorado Boating Destinations With Beautiful Views

Boating may seem like a more niche area of outdoor recreation, but if you know how to drive a car, you’ll have no issue learning to operate a rental boat. For a new experience this summer, stop in any of the marinas on this list, and even if you’re a sailing pro, you’ll be amazed by these ten Colorado boating lakes with beautiful views.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Aspen, CO
Lifestyle
City
Aspen, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle

Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: Market farewell, counterpoints, senior thanks, slow down

The Glenwood Springs Downtown Market has permanently closed after 17 years. This was a very difficult and personal decision after weeks of uncertainty. In 2005 we were a group of women — Jan Harr, Erin Lee, Rona Chorman, Nancy Page, Sue Kuhn, Sharill Hawkins, Sue Sharpe and of course Julia Larson — who set out to bring people downtown to shop local and feel a sense of community. I think we accomplished that.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Outdoor Info#Fly Fishing#Sunscreen#Brook Trout#Fish
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Charlotte Zilm

Charlotte Bea Norstrum Zilm (b. August 10, 1934) passed away on June 30, 2022, at the age of 87 in the comfort of the home she loved in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She had outlasted COPD and congestive heart failure for quite a while. The love of her life, William (Bill) Zilm, preceded her in death two years prior (June 18, 2020).
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Suzanne (Sue) Plush

On July 21, 2022 a shining light of love and music went dim. After a joyful 90th birthday filled with family visits and phone calls Suzanne Plush left our world peacefully at her Glenwood Springs home. Suzanne (Sue to all who knew her) was born on July 20th, 1932 in St louis Missouri to Dr. Charles Cain and Janet Cain (nee. Chilton). Joined by her newborn sister, Bernice, Sue’s family moved to Caruthersville, Missouri where her father practiced medicine and her mother Janet worked as an editor at the Democrat Argus, the local paper, instilling a love of newspapers and reading in young Sue. After finishing high school, Sue attended Southeast Missouri State University, graduating in 1953 with a B.S. in music. Sue then spent 2 years teaching music to the children of U.S. Air Force members in Wiesbaden Germany. Pursuing a master’s degree in music Sue attended C.U. Boulder in the summer of 1960. Singing in the First United Methodist church choir Sue met Robert (Bob) Plush. Their first date was an after-dinner flight in Bob’s trusty Stinson airplane. They were married that same year, an invincible marriage that lasted 62 years.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Community profile: Western Garfield County teens use online gaming to publish children’s book

Luana Poston and Sophia Wilson didn’t expect an online game would lead to them writing a children’s book. It was 2020, and Wilson and Poston were playing a Roblox role-playing game that allows users to create their own characters. The two middle schoolers and friends, now 13, developed one of their characters as a spider.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
KJCT8

West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle municipal court adding drug possession to city ordinance could help deter missed court dates

Rifle City Council aims to prevent people from missing court dates by adding a possession clause to its existing municipal drug law. The proposal was approved unanimously July 20. Rifle Municipal Court Administrator Kathy Pototsky told city council that, until recently, people were oftentimes having to attend separate courts over...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

New Castle chief released on bond following initial court appearance

New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor. According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was allegedly intoxicated when...
NEW CASTLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy