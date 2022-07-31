On the Fly column: There’s no place like home

www.postindependent.com
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Canyon Crepes brings family feel to a quiet corner of West Glenwood
Two Glenwood Springs residents recently retired from the rafting life to help create community in West Glenwood — with crepes. “We want it to be a space that people want to come and hang out in,” he said. “You know, kick it on a porch for the first few months.”
Get Outside: Ten Colorado Boating Destinations With Beautiful Views
Boating may seem like a more niche area of outdoor recreation, but if you know how to drive a car, you’ll have no issue learning to operate a rental boat. For a new experience this summer, stop in any of the marinas on this list, and even if you’re a sailing pro, you’ll be amazed by these ten Colorado boating lakes with beautiful views.
CMC Spring Valley to host 2022 high school mountain bike championships in October
The new mountain biking trails at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus outside Glenwood Springs are officially slated to host the Colorado high school mountain bike championships in October. The multi-day event inviting the top prep mountain bikers from across the state is set for Oct. 20-23, bringing more...
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
Wednesday letters: Market farewell, counterpoints, senior thanks, slow down
The Glenwood Springs Downtown Market has permanently closed after 17 years. This was a very difficult and personal decision after weeks of uncertainty. In 2005 we were a group of women — Jan Harr, Erin Lee, Rona Chorman, Nancy Page, Sue Kuhn, Sharill Hawkins, Sue Sharpe and of course Julia Larson — who set out to bring people downtown to shop local and feel a sense of community. I think we accomplished that.
PHOTOS: Large livestock arrives for weigh-ins at 2022 Garfield County Fair
Tuesday was a busy day at the Garfield County Fairgrounds with the arrival of the sheep, swine, goats, lambs and beef to kick off the large livestock portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair. The swine show will take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the indoor arena. The sheep...
Obituary: Charlotte Zilm
Charlotte Bea Norstrum Zilm (b. August 10, 1934) passed away on June 30, 2022, at the age of 87 in the comfort of the home she loved in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She had outlasted COPD and congestive heart failure for quite a while. The love of her life, William (Bill) Zilm, preceded her in death two years prior (June 18, 2020).
Obituary: Suzanne (Sue) Plush
On July 21, 2022 a shining light of love and music went dim. After a joyful 90th birthday filled with family visits and phone calls Suzanne Plush left our world peacefully at her Glenwood Springs home. Suzanne (Sue to all who knew her) was born on July 20th, 1932 in St louis Missouri to Dr. Charles Cain and Janet Cain (nee. Chilton). Joined by her newborn sister, Bernice, Sue’s family moved to Caruthersville, Missouri where her father practiced medicine and her mother Janet worked as an editor at the Democrat Argus, the local paper, instilling a love of newspapers and reading in young Sue. After finishing high school, Sue attended Southeast Missouri State University, graduating in 1953 with a B.S. in music. Sue then spent 2 years teaching music to the children of U.S. Air Force members in Wiesbaden Germany. Pursuing a master’s degree in music Sue attended C.U. Boulder in the summer of 1960. Singing in the First United Methodist church choir Sue met Robert (Bob) Plush. Their first date was an after-dinner flight in Bob’s trusty Stinson airplane. They were married that same year, an invincible marriage that lasted 62 years.
Mudslide closes both lanes on Colorado Highway 133 in Pitkin County
A mudslide caused both lanes on Colorado 133 in Pitkin County to close, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office Twitter account. Northbound and southbound lanes between Red Dog Road and Avalanche Creek are closed until further notice. The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to expect delays. The mudslide...
Community profile: Western Garfield County teens use online gaming to publish children’s book
Luana Poston and Sophia Wilson didn’t expect an online game would lead to them writing a children’s book. It was 2020, and Wilson and Poston were playing a Roblox role-playing game that allows users to create their own characters. The two middle schoolers and friends, now 13, developed one of their characters as a spider.
West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
Rifle municipal court adding drug possession to city ordinance could help deter missed court dates
Rifle City Council aims to prevent people from missing court dates by adding a possession clause to its existing municipal drug law. The proposal was approved unanimously July 20. Rifle Municipal Court Administrator Kathy Pototsky told city council that, until recently, people were oftentimes having to attend separate courts over...
New Castle police chief arrested on felony charges
The chief of police for the New Castle Police Department was arrested on felony charges Friday night.
New Castle chief released on bond following initial court appearance
New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor. According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was allegedly intoxicated when...
