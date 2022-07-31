On the Fly column: There’s no place like home

On July 21, 2022 a shining light of love and music went dim. After a joyful 90th birthday filled with family visits and phone calls Suzanne Plush left our world peacefully at her Glenwood Springs home. Suzanne (Sue to all who knew her) was born on July 20th, 1932 in St louis Missouri to Dr. Charles Cain and Janet Cain (nee. Chilton). Joined by her newborn sister, Bernice, Sue’s family moved to Caruthersville, Missouri where her father practiced medicine and her mother Janet worked as an editor at the Democrat Argus, the local paper, instilling a love of newspapers and reading in young Sue. After finishing high school, Sue attended Southeast Missouri State University, graduating in 1953 with a B.S. in music. Sue then spent 2 years teaching music to the children of U.S. Air Force members in Wiesbaden Germany. Pursuing a master’s degree in music Sue attended C.U. Boulder in the summer of 1960. Singing in the First United Methodist church choir Sue met Robert (Bob) Plush. Their first date was an after-dinner flight in Bob’s trusty Stinson airplane. They were married that same year, an invincible marriage that lasted 62 years.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO