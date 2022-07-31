ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford

By Seth Dooley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKq06_0gzl1IsD00

Cristiano Ronaldo made a controversial decision after being substituted at half-time against Rayo Vallecano.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester United played their final match before the 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off. Erik ten Hag’s side were held to a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano today at Old Trafford.

This comes one day after United’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in Oslo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vk2D_0gzl1IsD00

IMAGO / NTB

They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7 th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season.

The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week.

United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due to Ronaldo stating ‘ family matters ’ as the reason for his lack of attendance.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, has made it his mission this summer to locate his main client a new European club. Ronaldo is determined to be part of the Champions League next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLB0w_0gzl1IsD00

IMAGO / PA Images

Although meetings with Bayern Munich and Chelsea proved to be unsuccessful, Ronaldo and Mendes are still seeking fresher pastures.

The pair had a meeting with United’s hierarchy this week. Ronaldo is said to have reiterated his resolution to leave Old Trafford during this meeting, according to The Athletic .

After the striker posted on Instagram ‘the kings plays tomorrow’ on Saturday, ten Hag did indeed start the number seven against Vallecano.

Although fans are rather despondent - and even irate - over Ronaldo’s treatment of the club this month, they offered him a noticeably warm reception today.

Ten Hag substituted his superstar at half-time for young Ivorian winger Amad Diallo. Diallo scored the only goal for United two minutes after replacing Ronaldo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yN3Fk_0gzl1IsD00

IMAGO / PA Images

In a remarkable turn of events, Ronaldo – rather than joining the substitutes bench, watching from the stands, or receiving post-match treatment in the dressing-room – was pictured to have left the stadium before the full-time whistle.

What can be seen as a symbolic moment with Ronaldo physically dismissing himself from the rest of the squad, can also be perceived as disrespect for his new manager, teammates, and the fans who greeted him favourably.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GIAH_0gzl1IsD00

IMAGO / PA Images

Jamie Jackson of The Guardian has since reported,

'when it was put to Manchester United if he was allowed to do so, the club were unable to offer a clarification.'

Later, Ronaldo posted a picture from the match on Instagram with the caption, ‘Happy to be back.’

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

