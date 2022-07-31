ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Another heatwave on the way? Multiple 90-degree weather days predicted this week

WHYY
WHYY
 2 days ago
whyy.org

WHYY

Philadelphia health experts urge caution amid extreme heat

Temperatures in the Philadelphia region are expected to remain in the 90s for the next several days, including a high of 98 degrees on Thursday. The city Department of Public Health advises people to use air conditioning if able, stay hydrated, and avoid being outside during the sun’s peak hours to reduce the risk of a heat-related illness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Jersey Family Fun

Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford

The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
MyChesCo

Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday

NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
NORRISTOWN, PA
#Hot Weather#National Weather Service#Heatwaves#Heat Indices
abc27.com

Cause of fire at well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak spot revealed

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The fire that destroyed Jim’s Steaks, a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant, has officially been ruled an accident. Investigators ripped through the remains on Friday, June 29. After examining the damage, it was determined that an electrical wiring issue caused the fire. Investigators say the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

House Fire In West Philadelphia Leaves Second-Floor With Heavy Damage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at a home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The fire happened on the 5200 block of Walnut Street. Philadelphia firefighters have knocked down the flames. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. The fire left the second floor of the home with heavy damage. It looks like an adjoining home is also damaged. We just spoke to a dispatcher with the fire department, and that person tells us no one was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Street gears up for busy August

A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

154 One-Gallon Jugs of Gasoline Found in Abandoned Philly Rowhome

Emergency crews discovered more than 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline in an abandoned house in West Philadelphia Monday night in an incident police called "very dangerous" and "very bizarre." Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said 154 gallons of gas were stashed in plastic gallon containers on the first floor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Who Will Clean Up Philly?

For the last several months, I’ve been researching and writing about Philadelphia’s struggles with illegal dumping: the people who do it, the people in charge of stopping them, the citizens working against it, and potential solutions the City has neglected. This work has been motivated by a simple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newsworking.org

Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

