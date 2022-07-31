Another heatwave on the way? Multiple 90-degree weather days predicted this week

whyy.org
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
National Weather Service issues Heat Advisory for Philadelphia area
The Philadelphia area will need to remain cautious of the hot temperatures this week according to the National Weather Service. A Heat Advisory has been issued within certain portions of the Philadelphia metro area from Thursday into Friday evening. Temperatures are forecasted to remain in the 90s for the next...
Philadelphia braces for another wave of heat as precipitation levels fall below average
Philadelphia is bracing for another week of intense heat. The forecast is calling for several days of temperatures in the mid-90s, with temps expected to peak Thursday at 100 degrees. This wave comes on the heels of another heat wave just last month where the City declared a Heat Health...
Philadelphia health experts urge caution amid extreme heat
Temperatures in the Philadelphia region are expected to remain in the 90s for the next several days, including a high of 98 degrees on Thursday. The city Department of Public Health advises people to use air conditioning if able, stay hydrated, and avoid being outside during the sun’s peak hours to reduce the risk of a heat-related illness.
NBC Philadelphia
Why Is the Water at the Jersey Shore So Cold This Summer — And Will it Warm Up?
Cold ocean water along the Jersey Shore is actually keeping some people out of the surf, and experts say the water has been pretty chilly for an unusually long period of time. But it shouldn't stay this way all summer, and could warm up pretty quickly and soon. Though until then, surfers in Margate were seen hitting the waves while wearing a wetsuit.
Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
Fire breaks out at Philadelphia home where 154 jugs of gasoline were found
Neighbors said tensions flared Monday night after investigators removed more than 100 gasoline-filled containers from the home.
Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
abc27.com
Cause of fire at well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak spot revealed
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The fire that destroyed Jim’s Steaks, a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant, has officially been ruled an accident. Investigators ripped through the remains on Friday, June 29. After examining the damage, it was determined that an electrical wiring issue caused the fire. Investigators say the...
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
House Fire In West Philadelphia Leaves Second-Floor With Heavy Damage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at a home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The fire happened on the 5200 block of Walnut Street. Philadelphia firefighters have knocked down the flames. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. The fire left the second floor of the home with heavy damage. It looks like an adjoining home is also damaged. We just spoke to a dispatcher with the fire department, and that person tells us no one was injured.
South Street gears up for busy August
A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
Willingboro officials break ground on system to remove toxic ‘forever chemical’ from drinking water
Residents in Willingboro, Burlington County, were told in December 2021 that their water supply contained elevated levels of a toxic “forever chemical” that has been linked to health problems, including some cancer and birth defects. The municipal well in question contained PFOS, or perfluorooctane sulfonate, which is a...
Roadway Closed After Large Truck Crashes, Brings Down Poles And Wires In Upper Bucks County
ROCKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A large truck crashed and knocked down poles and wires in Upper Bucks County Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Dublin Pike and Mountain View Drive in East Rockville Township. PP&L is on the scene to make repairs. The roadway is currently closed and if you are traveling in that direction you will need to detour.
NBC Philadelphia
154 One-Gallon Jugs of Gasoline Found in Abandoned Philly Rowhome
Emergency crews discovered more than 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline in an abandoned house in West Philadelphia Monday night in an incident police called "very dangerous" and "very bizarre." Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said 154 gallons of gas were stashed in plastic gallon containers on the first floor...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Who Will Clean Up Philly?
For the last several months, I’ve been researching and writing about Philadelphia’s struggles with illegal dumping: the people who do it, the people in charge of stopping them, the citizens working against it, and potential solutions the City has neglected. This work has been motivated by a simple...
newsworking.org
Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
I-95 Closures in Philadelphia, Drivers Should Plan for Extra Travel Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
Shark carcass with torn stomach washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Well, better to spot one on shore than while swimming. The carcass of a shark with a torn stomach washed up on a Jersey Shore beach this week. SIMILAR STORIES: Shark Week 2022 on Discovery+: Schedule and how to stream for free. PhillyVoice reports how a man was walking along...
NBC Philadelphia
Stray Bullet Strikes Woman Grilling on Porch During Deadly Night in Philly Area
Three people, including a woman taking part in a BBQ on a front porch who was struck by a stray bullet, are dead after several shootings in Philadelphia and neighboring Upper Darby Tuesday night, police said. The deadly shootings happened within 45 minutes of each other – stretching from Frankford...
