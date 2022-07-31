PHOTOS: Community Carnival at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The North Dakota State Fair has just wrapped up, but many people — those who either could not attend the fair or are still seeking more excitement — are always in the market for a little bit of festival fun. The Bismarck Larks teamed up with Bravera Bank over the weekend

The carnival ran from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Bismarck Municipal Ball Park, Over the course of the short two-hour event, children could earn tickets by playing various carnival games, which they could then redeem for toys, technology, and other rewards.

“We’re really excited to bring Bismarck-Mandan together for the free Bravera Community Carnival this weekend,” said Bravera’s Sponsorship Experience Manager Meg Thompson in a press release. “We want to make sure everybody goes home with a prize so we have a combination of some giant gifts like a flight voucher and brand new Yeti cooler for some big winners, and other small gifts for all of the kids.”

In addition to the games, the carnival featured music from the stadium’s speakers, face painting, balloon art, and photo booths, as well as a complimentary meal in the Scheels Pavillion.

Here are our digital correspondent’s favorite photos from the event.

Clark the Lark himself welcomed entrants at the front of the carnival.

A good old fashioned balloon pop game, featuring darts to throw at the balloons in exchange for prize tickets. The size of the board and the proximity of staff members make us hope the kids had good aim.

‘Toilet Paper Toss’ had people throw a roll of toilet paper with the intent of getting it through the toilet seat. This great throw managed to sink the shot, but one still can’t help but think that the idea is a bit much. Don’t most toilets tell you never to flush the entire roll?

Tickets won from the carnival games could be exchanged for prizes at this ticket counter, with options ranging from small toys to full-sized games and pieces of technology. Our correspondent states that the photographs taken were his own personal prize, but we think that’s because he wasn’t skilled enough to win anything else.

A balloon artist makes hats, animals and swords with only balloons, air and twists of the wrist to hand out at the carnival. Our correspondent’s own signature balloon snakes did not go over nearly as well as her creations.

It’s not a summer festival outside without a cookout. The Scheels pavilion hosted a miniature mixed grill with hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and soda.

Guests sign up for a lottery, where they had the chance to win a pair of airpods, a Nintendo Switch, and other prizes.

“As a community bank, it’s important to us that we give back to our community,” said Bravera’s Regional President Kevin Dykema in the release. “We strive to host a free family-friendly event each year in every market we serve. We’re excited to partner with the Larks once again to provide this entirely new event for Bismarck-Mandan.”

For more information on future events at the Municipal Ballpark, visit the Bismarck Larks website.

