Coeur d'Alene school district pushes for more funding

Swimming over 24 miles, the length of Coeur d’Alene Lake, in a little less then 17 hours is no easy feat. In fact, as far as anyone knows, it had never been done until now. Kim Bowler, 39, is a registered nurse who lives in Liberty Lake, Wash. Over the past two years, when Bowler wasn’t at work or enjoying her time with her husband and their children, she was busy preparing for the swim of a lifetime.

LIBERTY LAKE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO