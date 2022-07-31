ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene school district pushes for more funding

 2 days ago
Cracker Jacques
2d ago

Gotta love their style, point out how inept they are as the reason for needing more money. These are the people educating your children.

Guest
2d ago

Sell more lottery tickets, these politicians need to learn how to run a budget, quit ripping off the tax payer.

suckerfish
2d ago

not a penny of that 2 billion $ surplus will ever reach the hands of a public school. they say you have to b rich white and Mormon in a private school down south

KREM2

Spokane public schools to expand lunch programs for free lunch year-round

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Public School District says families may face economic challenges this year, but feeding their kids won't be one of them. "This is recognition that there is a value in our state that no kid should ever be hungry," Adam Swinyard, Spokane Schools Superintendent, said. "Multiple entities working together to make sure that's never the case."
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Grave decorations disturbed at Coeur d'Alene cemetery

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. When Linda Whitehead visited her parents’ grave in Coeur d'Alene's Forest Cemetery one Sunday in July, she found the red, white and blue silk flowers she’d previously put in vases scattered on the grass, along with the miniature American flags she’d placed.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Here's what the Spokane city council plans to spend $25 million on

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Spokane tackles several issues, relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) were used to approve several projects in progress during Monday night’s Spokane City Council meeting. Here are some noteworthy approvals that took place. Housing Funds. $10 million have been approved to...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Kootenai County property tax could raise by 3%

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Monday morning, the Kootenai County Commissioners approved a preliminary budget of $120 million. That’s a $12 million hike from last year, but Commissioner Leslie Duncan says that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be paying more in taxes. “If your house increases in value...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
cutoday.info

Merger That Crossed State Lines is Now Complete

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.–A credit union merger that crossed state lines has been completed. Horizon Credit Union in Washington said its merger with Great Falls, Mont.-based Embark CU is now finished. Embark CU’s members gave the combination their OK in May. For Horizon CU, its FOM now expands into...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KUOW

Utility customers in Western Washington, Spokane face potential rate hikes

Utility customers in Western Washington and Spokane could pay more this year for electricity. But the public will have its say before any final decisions are made. Puget Sound Energy and Avista Utilities try to raise their rates every so often, usually because of supply costs. Such rate hikes have to be approved by Washington's Utilities and Transportation Commission.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM Cares Tools 2 Schools kick off Monday

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 partnered with local organizations to kick off KREM Cares Tools 2 Schools on Monday. Kids look forward to going back to school for a lot of different reasons. It could be for a favorite class reuniting with friends or the excitement of getting their school lunch, but many kids will tell you that a backpack with all the supplies is pretty close to the top.
SPOKANE, WA
