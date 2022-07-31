Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area for storms rolling in this evening and overnight tonight through 11PM tonight. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southeast Illinois Southern Indiana Northern Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms should develop along a west/east-oriented confluence zone and grow upscale into a cluster with embedded supercells.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO