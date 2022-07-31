Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

www.wdrb.com
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. A probable cause statement says 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville.
Eastern Ky. man recalls harrowing escape as raging waters take over his home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- McRoberts, Kentucky resident Don Young never thought the creek would reach his house, but as the heavy rain fell in the middle of the night, he followed an instinct and walked outside. “I seen my porch break loose, and I told her before I did, I...
How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come. The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested. The...
Rising floodwaters leave homes lost, families displaced in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to natural disasters in eastern Kentucky, usually the first event that comes to Kentuckian's minds is the flood of 1957. But residents said what happened last week in Breathitt County was worse. At Troublesome Creek, right off Highway 476 near Perry County, the...
Texas man arrested for flying to Louisville, scamming elderly woman out of money
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scam in Scottsburg, Indiana, caused an elderly lady to hand over a large sum of cash. Police say the suspects claimed to be federal agents and convinced her that her Social Security account had been compromised. They told her she needed to transfer a large...
UPDATE: Southern Indiana mother arrested for neglect of child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana mother has been arrested after her child was hospitalized with a broken leg. Shelby Hayes is now facing charges for neglect and obstruction of justice. Last week, Hayes' fiancé, 28-year-old Jonathan Fleming, told investigators he was frustrated over a lack of sleep....
Extreme heat could impact flood recovery in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Extreme heat in the forecast this week could hamper flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. "It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new weather challenge," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at his Tuesday morning briefing on the disaster. The rain...
Kroger expands its online delivery service in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area. The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane. The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders...
7 dead in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Police say seven people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago. Police say a woman and five children in a van were killed. A woman in another vehicle was also killed.
Northern Kentucky father and sons share $500,000 on lottery scratch-off prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky family is a half-million dollars richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks of California, Kentucky, claimed a $500,000 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket last Friday. William owns...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the area
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area for storms rolling in this evening and overnight tonight through 11PM tonight. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southeast Illinois Southern Indiana Northern Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms should develop along a west/east-oriented confluence zone and grow upscale into a cluster with embedded supercells.
