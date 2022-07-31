Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

Read on www.postregister.com
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been...
Multiple fires burning throughout Treasure Valley now contained
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise BLM Fire crews are responding to multiple fires throughout the Treasure Valley this morning, Friday, Aug. 5. All active fires have been knocked down. Crews will continue to mop up and secure the fires. There is very little impact to the public in the...
War Bonnet features Cash Cow and trick rider
Idaho’s oldest rodeo kicked off Wednesday with a plethora of new events and features. The 111th annual War Bonnet Rodeo will feature stock contractor Korkow Rodeos, a trick rider and an event called Cash Cow.
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
