Pittsburgh, PA

Rock the Park takes over Frick Park

By Garrett Behanna
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Rock the Park school backpack giveaway took over Frick Park today.

Hundreds of bookbags filled with food and supplies were handed out from 11 AM through 5 PM this afternoon.

There was also live music, food, games, and even prizes.

CBS Pittsburgh

Bartram House Bakery's recipe for Strawberry Tiramisu as featured on PTL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you love sweets, this recipe from Bartram House Bakery is perfect for tonight's dessert!Strawberry TiramisuIngredients• 1/3 cup strawberry jam • 1/4 cup water, (or prosecco) • 1/2 tsp lemon juice • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream • 1 cup mascarpone cheese • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract • 2 cups sliced strawberries, (1 pint) • 24 ladyfingersDirectionsIn a medium bowl, combine mascarpone cheese, cream, sugar, and vanilla extract. Beat with an electric mixer or stand mixer on medium-high speed for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes until smooth and thickened.In a small bowl, combine strawberry preserves, water, and balsamic vinegar. Stir with a fork until combined. Dip the ladyfingers in the mixture to coat them. Line the ladyfingers in a single layer, in juice or wine glass.Spread or pipe the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers and layer with half of the sliced strawberries.Repeat with the remaining ladyfingers, mascarpone mixture, and sliced strawberries.Cover with cling wrap and chill at least 8 hours or overnight.Courtesy: Bartram House Bakery
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

