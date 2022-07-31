England beats Germany in extra time to win Euro 2022

www.nbcnews.com
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
England 2-1 Germany (aet): Women’s Euro 2022 final – as it happened
Chloe Kelly toe-poked the winner, and her first international tournament goal, in extra time at Wembley to guide England to their first ever European Championship
England’s top 5 stars of Euro 2022
The Wembley pitch is now glitter-free but the Lionesses were still sparkling in Trafalgar Square in front of the thousands who gathered on Monday to celebrate with the Euro 2022 champions.It took a full-squad effort to lift the trophy. Sarina Wiegman never altered her starting XI, but it was often players on her deep bench who provided England’s most dramatic moments, no more so than Chloe Kelly’s championship decider, while understated anchors carried the squad all the way to the Lionesses’ first major title.Here, the PA news agency picks out England’s top five stars of the tournament.Beth MeadPlayer of the...
FOX Sports
Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal
Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
BBC
Euro 2022: Former Lionesses turned firefighters 'so proud' of England win
Two former Lionesses who became firefighters after retiring from the sport have said they are "so proud" of England's historic Euro 2022 victory. Rachel Unitt made 102 appearances for the national side, while Michelle Hickmott played once for England. Both became firefighters when they stopped playing and they currently work...
‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England
German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
ESPN
England urge British Prime Minister hopefuls to act on women's game after Euro success
Newly crowned women's European champions England have written an open letter to the two candidates to be the next British Prime Minister calling for greater opportunities for girls to play football in schools and reminding them that the women's game still has a long way to go. In a letter...
BBC
Is England's Euro 2022 success just the start of more silverware?
Watching England dancing, singing and showing off the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands at Trafalgar Square was enough to satisfy supporters for years to come. A first major trophy in their history, a fine 20-match unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman and a record-breaking home Euros on several fronts. Well, it doesn't get much better, does it?
Euro 2022 winners England to face USWNT at Wembley in October
England netted a dramatic extra-time winner to defeat Germany 2-1 in Sunday's women's European Championship final held at Wembley Stadium. That venue is now set to be the home of a fall matchup between the Euro 2022 winners and the reigning world champions. As noted by ESPN's Tom Hamilton and...
The Queen called England's women's national soccer team an 'inspiration' after its historic Euro 2022 triumph
The Queen of England shared her congratulations for the women's national soccer team, which won the European Championships over Germany on Sunday.
England winning Women's Euro final has changed society, manager says
England soccer manager Sarina Wiegman says her team's win in the Women's European Championship has changed society after leading the Lionesses to their first ever major title.
BBC
Euro 2022: Lionesses' captain to be honoured in home county
The captain of the England Lionesses' is to be honoured in her home county after she led the team to victory in the Euro 2022 tournament. Milton Keynes Council said Leah Williamson was to be awarded Freedom of the City. The 25-year-old will become the first person to receive the...
