England beats Germany in extra time to win Euro 2022

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
The Independent

England’s top 5 stars of Euro 2022

The Wembley pitch is now glitter-free but the Lionesses were still sparkling in Trafalgar Square in front of the thousands who gathered on Monday to celebrate with the Euro 2022 champions.It took a full-squad effort to lift the trophy. Sarina Wiegman never altered her starting XI, but it was often players on her deep bench who provided England’s most dramatic moments, no more so than Chloe Kelly’s championship decider, while understated anchors carried the squad all the way to the Lionesses’ first major title.Here, the PA news agency picks out England’s top five stars of the tournament.Beth MeadPlayer of the...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal

Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
UEFA
BBC

Euro 2022: Former Lionesses turned firefighters 'so proud' of England win

Two former Lionesses who became firefighters after retiring from the sport have said they are "so proud" of England's historic Euro 2022 victory. Rachel Unitt made 102 appearances for the national side, while Michelle Hickmott played once for England. Both became firefighters when they stopped playing and they currently work...
SOCCER
The Independent

‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England

German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Is England's Euro 2022 success just the start of more silverware?

Watching England dancing, singing and showing off the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands at Trafalgar Square was enough to satisfy supporters for years to come. A first major trophy in their history, a fine 20-match unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman and a record-breaking home Euros on several fronts. Well, it doesn't get much better, does it?
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Euro 2022 winners England to face USWNT at Wembley in October

England netted a dramatic extra-time winner to defeat Germany 2-1 in Sunday's women's European Championship final held at Wembley Stadium. That venue is now set to be the home of a fall matchup between the Euro 2022 winners and the reigning world champions. As noted by ESPN's Tom Hamilton and...
SOCCER
BBC

Euro 2022: Lionesses' captain to be honoured in home county

The captain of the England Lionesses' is to be honoured in her home county after she led the team to victory in the Euro 2022 tournament. Milton Keynes Council said Leah Williamson was to be awarded Freedom of the City. The 25-year-old will become the first person to receive the...
SOCCER
