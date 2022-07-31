ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

Motorcyclist shot by another driver on SH 199 in Azle, police say

WFAA
WFAA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfaa.com

fox4news.com

Motorcyclist crashes after being shot by motorist on North Texas highway

AZLE, Texas - A man was flown to a Fort Worth hospital after being shot while riding a motorcycle along Highway 199 in Azle Sunday afternoon. This happened just before 12:30 p.m., when authorities were called about a crash and shots fired in the eastbound lanes in the 1400 block of Hwy 199. Azle police and fire crews responded to the scene.
AZLE, TX
