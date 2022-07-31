Motorcyclist shot by another driver on SH 199 in Azle, police say

www.wfaa.com
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Governor Supports $1.5 Million Job Training GrantTom HandyTexas State
Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open PositionsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way.
'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers
ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
Driver shoots at another vehicle, leaving passenger in critical condition, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for anyone responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched at approximately 3 a.m. to a Chevron gas station on Wichita Street in Fort Worth. When they got to the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds.
Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses. Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.This is still an open and active investigation.
Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Two critically hurt in rollover crash in Fort Worth
Two people are in the hospital because their car crashed and overturned in Fort Worth last night. The first 911 calls came in just before 9 p.m. saying a Dodge Challenger had crashed on Brentwood Stair Road
Motorcyclist fatally shot in Azle has now been identified
he motorcyclist fatally shot in Azle over the weekend has now been identified as an Azle man named Brian Turner. Azle police report that Turner was riding on Highway 199 on Sunday when he was shot
Texas Man Admits To Igniting 20 Grass Fires
"There was a short little pursuit and they finally got hold of him."
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman killed man after stealing his jewelry, police said
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is charged with the shooting death of a man in the Como neighborhood on the west side of Fort Worth. Police believe the woman hit the man with a shovel and stole jewelry from him a few days ago. On Tuesday, he called to...
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist crashes after being shot by motorist on North Texas highway
AZLE, Texas - A man was flown to a Fort Worth hospital after being shot while riding a motorcycle along Highway 199 in Azle Sunday afternoon. This happened just before 12:30 p.m., when authorities were called about a crash and shots fired in the eastbound lanes in the 1400 block of Hwy 199. Azle police and fire crews responded to the scene.
Family of man killed by Dallas police officer demands additional, unedited evidence
DALLAS — The family of the man shot and killed during an arrest attempt last week is demanding the release of all unedited police videos related to the case before they can believe what the Dallas Police Department (DPD) tell them the videos show. Kyle Dail, 30, was shot...
fox7austin.com
Man shot woman in neck, before bullet exited and killed him, Dallas PD says
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who investigators said was killed after shooting a woman in the neck, before the bullet exited and hit him in the leg. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, in the 2200 block of Medical District.
Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say
DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at Hunnicut Road / St. Francis Avenue
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis. When officers arrived, they discovered an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest lying in the street. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died...
Texas Man Dies After Shooting Woman, Gets Hit By The Same Bullet
The same bullet used to shoot the woman is what caused his death.
Police release photos of suspect wanted for running down two men in Deep Ellum
Dallas police have now released photos of the man they’ve been looking for since June 12th when two men were run over by an SUV in Deep Ellum
Burleson police searching for missing juvenile
Burleson police are searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen around 10 a.m. Police said Mary Lauren Rogers was last seen in the area of Schumacher Drive.
WFAA
Family wants Dallas officer fired after shooting, killing man inside convenience store
"He actively disarmed himself. And they shot him. That's not justified. That's criminal," said civil rights attorney Justin Moore.
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Dallas shooting
DALLAS - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Oak Cliff overnight Saturday. Dallas police said a group of people got into a fight just before midnight in the 2200 block of Keats Drive, in a field near Texas Street. Responding officers found...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
