ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

It's coming home! England rejoices as soccer women win Euros

By JILL LAWLESS
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcAXz_0gzkywk600
APTOPIX England Germany Euro 2022 Women Soccer England supporters celebrate after Chloe Kelly scored their second goal as they gather in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square to watch on a big screen the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany being played at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Frank Augstein)

LONDON — (AP) — “It's coming home!”

England won a major international soccer tournament on Sunday for the first time in more than half a century. The fact it was the women's team, not the men's, that ended decades of pain made it all the sweeter for many fans.

Crowds erupted in joy at London's Wembley Stadium, at fan zones across the country and in pubs, clubs and living rooms as the whistle blew after extra time with the score England 2, Germany 1. It was the first-ever European victory for England's Lionesses, and the first major international trophy for any England team — male or female — since 1966.

In London’s Trafalgar Square, fans chanted “It’s coming home!” — a reference to the England anthem “Three Lions,” with its chorus “football’s coming home” — and jumped into public fountains in celebration.

“I’m so happy," said 24-year-old Becca Stewart. “It shows that after all these years, women’s football is something to care about and something to scream about. We did it — the men couldn’t do it but we did!”

At Wembley, the crowd broke into “Sweet Caroline,” the Neil Diamond song that has become a soccer anthem.

“The girls finally brought football home,” said Mary Caine, who attended the game with her 8-year-old daughter. “We’re delighted! It’s historic. It was magic in there and a breakthrough moment for women’s sport.”

Whatever the outcome had been, the Lionesses have energized a nation and brought interest in women’s sport in Britain to an entirely new level. Their success has provided a welcome distraction from the U.K.'s political turmoil and its cost-of-living crisis amid soaring prices for food and fuel.

The final was watched by a record crowd of more than 87,000 at Wembley and a huge TV audience, after a tournament that received an unprecedented level of media coverage. More than 9 million people watched the broadcast of England’s 4-0 semi-final win over Sweden last week.

Before Sunday, no U.K. team -- England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland -- had won a major international soccer tournament since England’s victory over West Germany in the 1966 men’s World Cup.

At that time, women’s teams were banned from using facilities by the Football Association, the sport’s governing body in England. The FA had ruled in 1921 that “the game of football is quite unsuitable for females and ought not to be encouraged.” The ban was not lifted until 50 years later.

Now, said Jade Monroe, watching the women's final on big screens in Trafalgar Square, her 6-year-old daughter will know she can do “anything she wants in life.”

England’s trophy drought was almost broken a year ago when the men got to the final of a pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 competition, only to lose to Italy in a penalty shootout.

The dynamic men’s team under coach Gareth Southgate was also hailed as a team that represented modern Britain -- a multi-ethnic squad whose members took a knee against racism before games, supported LGBT pride, campaigned hard against poverty and vanquished longstanding rivals like Germany.

The 2021 men's Euros final was marred by some drunken disorder outside Wembley Stadium, however, and racist social media messages directed at some players after England’s defeat were a reminder that there's still a long way to go.

There was no repeat of the boorish behavior at Sunday’s match, where the crowd included many families with soccer-mad girls.

Girls in many parts of England still have far fewer opportunities to play than boys, and the national women’s team lacks the diversity of the men’s side. But its stars have thrilled a nation.

Mitra Wilson, who watched the final in Trafalgar Square, said the team was an inspiration to her daughters, aged 8 and 9.

“It is empowering them to know they can do it and nothing has to hold them back,” she said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
The Independent

Euro 2022 final: ‘First time I’ve seen the whole country pay attention and not just those interested in women’s football’

Little more than half a century ago, women were still banned from playing at football league grounds in England.Yet, today the Lionesses made history by clinching the Euro 2022 title on the nation’s greatest footballing stage, Wembley, in front of more than 87,000 people – with thousands more roaring them on in Trafalgar Square.A crowd of 7,000 massed at the London landmark on Sunday to watch the final between England and Germany on big screens. Trafalgar Square erupted in celebration at the end of a nail-biting extra time, with some fans waving St George’s flags and others embracing.Four friends from...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
The Independent

Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches

Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans jump for joy as England’s Lionesses’ win Euros finalAlex Scott says it would be ‘tragic’ to take steps back after England’s Euro 2022 winIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs Spain
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Euro 2022: Former Lionesses turned firefighters 'so proud' of England win

Two former Lionesses who became firefighters after retiring from the sport have said they are "so proud" of England's historic Euro 2022 victory. Rachel Unitt made 102 appearances for the national side, while Michelle Hickmott played once for England. Both became firefighters when they stopped playing and they currently work...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#International Soccer#European
The Independent

England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start

The morning after the historic night before, it is worth checking in on the Football Association’s eight-point Women’s & Girls’ Football Strategy, 2020-2024: Inspiring Positive Change, with particular attention paid to point six. “England: win an international tournament,” it reads. Well, there you go. Job done. A whole two years ahead of schedule as well.Except it isn’t job done, actually. Far from it. And you could tell that much at Wembley, too.Normally the post-match reaction to a victory of this breadth and scale would mostly focus on the journey that led to it. Players usually speak about the sacrifices...
SOCCER
Hypebae

England's Lionesses Win 2022 Euro Final Against Germany

This year’s Women’s Euro tournament ended with celebration for England’s Lionesses as they won two-one against Germany. The last game in the tournament kicked off with the first-ever Euro final show which saw musician Stefflon Don performing alongside Becky Hill and Ultra Naté. After the first half ended without any goals scored by either team, the first goal was scored by England’s Ella Toone, followed by Chloe Kelly during extra time.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sweden
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Europe starts unique soccer season split by Qatar World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — In the 134 years since league soccer started in England, the European game has never scheduled such a disrupted season. FIFA’s decision to move the World Cup in Qatar from the normal offseason months to November and December in order to avoid the desert heat will slice into the European domestic season in a way not seen outside of international traumas like war or pandemic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy