www.saipantribune.com
Related
This month up to $1,700 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
Stimulus check 2022: How to check if you are eligible for new direct payments
States across the country are issuing stimulus payments in response to rising inflation, but which groups receive checks differs by state. Here is how to see if you are eligible:
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Don’t Pay: Campaign for ‘energy bills strike’ gathers pace as companies celebrate record profits
Anonymous campaigners have stepped up calls for consumers withhold energy bill payments after gas and oil firms celebrated record profits this week amid the cost of living crisis.The Don’t Pay campaign urging millions to join the “mass non-payment strike” when fees are hiked again on 1 October.The campaign is run by several anonymous activists and was launched in mid-June.They said on Friday they had seen an upwell of support and would “scaling up hugely”, adding: “This movement is taking off.”“Millions more will already be thinking about whether they’ll be able to pay come winter and afford the other things they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shell to give staff 8% bonus after record profits
Shell employees will get a one-off 8% bonus after the energy company reported record profits from massive energy price hikes.Most staff at the oil giant – which employs around 82,000 people worldwide – will be eligible for the pay boost.Just those at executive vice president level or higher will be excluded from the taxable payout.The award enables those employees to share in our current operational and financial success – it is not a response to inflation or cost-of-living challengesA Shell spokespersonShell said the award reflects the company’s current financial success but has no link to the rising cost of living...
£400 in energy bill discounts offered to households in instalments
All households in England, Scotland and Wales will receive £400 in energy bill discounts from October, the Government has announced.The support will be issued in six instalments over six months to some 29 million households.Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “People across the country are understandably worried about the global rise in energy costs, and the pressure this is placing on everyday bills.“While no government can control global gas prices, we have a responsibility to step in where we can and this significant £400 discount on energy bills we’re providing will go some way to help millions of families over...
Investopedia
Must Companies Offer 401(k)s to Hourly Workers?
Regardless of whether you earn a salary or are paid hourly, saving for retirement is key to staying in good financial health throughout your life. Tax-advantaged 401(k) retirement plans are among the best tools for helping employees save and invest for their golden years. However, hourly workers have often been excluded from participating in these plans.
Comments / 0