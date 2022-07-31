Possible stabbing in Oakland Park; 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies

A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after another driver shot him in the chest because of an apparent road-rage incident, Boynton Beach Police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers found a man who was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. What transpired between the two before the shooting is unclear, but police said the victim got out of ...

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO