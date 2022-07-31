Possible stabbing in Oakland Park; 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies

www.local10.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Satire: It seems God is a Miami Marlins fan.Matthew WoodruffMiami, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Click10.com
Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 42-year-old man died Monday, six years after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Sherman Hall Copeland was riding a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle in the 4200...
Click10.com
Teen expected to survive after being shot in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Court. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from what...
Click10.com
5 injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left three females and two men injured. Officers responded to the area of 10010 SW 173rd Terrace just after 12:40 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Police said the officers found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds...
NBC Miami
Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Wants Investigation
The owner of a Lauderhill dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in February after claiming the animal was attacking its owner is speaking out - and saying those claims are not true. The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court back on February 28th....
Click10.com
Coral Gables police officer arrested on DUI charge
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Coral Gables police officer on a drunken driving charge over the weekend, police confirmed to Local 10 News Wednesday morning. State troopers arrested Esteban Soza, 36, of Coral Springs, Sunday. According to an arrest report, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and...
Shooter in Boynton Beach road-rage incident said he fired in self-defense, police say
A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after another driver shot him in the chest because of an apparent road-rage incident, Boynton Beach Police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers found a man who was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. What transpired between the two before the shooting is unclear, but police said the victim got out of ...
Click10.com
Police: Dade duo stole at least $29K from ‘inflated’ tax returns, more victims likely
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade tax professionals stole thousands worth of tax return dollars and investigators are asking additional victims to come forward, police said Tuesday. According to Miami-Dade police, 50-year-old Juan Carlos Mendieta of Miami Gardens and 26-year-old Leandro Machado Gonzalez ran a firm called “Famous Accounting,...
Click10.com
Woman shot dead in alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a body found in an alleyway.
Click10.com
Man surrenders after large police presence responds to northwest Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive response of police officers converged on a home in northwest Miami-Dade County on Monday afternoon. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a third party call about threats coming from the home located near the intersection of Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court. Just...
Video: Former Jacksonville firefighter injures 6 after alleged DUI crash in South Florida, says report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in jail in Broward County, according to NBC Miami. The outlet reports that Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges including DUI, child neglect and evidence tampering. NBC Miami...
Click10.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a box truck struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning. Police confirmed that the victim was struck by the truck in the area of Red Road and Miramar Parkway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver remained at...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade man who surrendered to cops accused of kicking, punching, pistol-whipping daughter
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who surrendered to Miami-Dade police following a large presence in his neighborhood Monday faced a child abuse charge, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News on Tuesday. Donnell Bell, 38, is accused of a series of abuses against his 17-year-old...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows man attacked by bikers in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows an aggravated battery by a gang of cyclists on a Miami Beach restaurant manager that left him with a broken nose. It happened in 2021 at Sixth and Ocean Drive. “You’ve got to take care of this, please,”...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday. According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on...
Click10.com
Man grazed by bullet after confronting car burglars in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police blocked off the entrance to an apartment complex Tuesday morning after receiving reports about a shooting. The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street. The victim’s girlfriend told Local 10 News that she and her boyfriend...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Schools Police hold active shooter drill in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Two months after the Uvalde school shooting, officials with the Miami-Dade County Public School District hoped to learn from previous incidents Wednesday, holding an active shooter drill at Hialeah Senior High School. “I want anyone who’s thinking of causing damage to any of our schools, to...
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police say. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue.
Click10.com
South Florida woman describes nightmare situation after hiring contractor to build backyard pool
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Rebar and dirt. That’s all Soraya Hernandez said she had to show for the $19,875 she paid for a new pool in her backyard. “Honestly, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said. Hernandez said she hired and paid Joseph...
margatetalk.com
Search Underway For Missing Teen Girl in Margate
Update: Baillergeau was found safe Monday night, according to police. Margate Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered teenage girl. Abigail Baillergeau, 17, was reported missing by her mother on Monday, Aug. 1. She was last seen Monday around 12:30 p.m. at 3480 Pinewalk Dr. North in Margate, police said.
