Flores seeks third term; Taisacan runs for NI mayor

The list of Democrats opposed to President Biden seeking a second term in the White House has gotten a little bigger with the addition of Rep. Angie Craig. Craig, D-Minn., who is running for re-election in one of the most vulnerable House seats for Democrats in this year's midterm elections, called for a "new generation" of Democratic leadership when asked if Biden should run for president again in 2024.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 20 HOURS AGO