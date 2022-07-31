Flores seeks third term; Taisacan runs for NI mayor

www.saipantribune.com
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Republican Who Pushed 2020 Election Fraud Claims Accused of Election Fraud
Representative Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee to be New York's governor, has been accused of ballot petition fraud and may not be able to have his name appear on the Independence Party line on the November ballot. Following the 2020 election, Zeldin supported former President Donald Trump's claims that the...
Newhouse leads in bid to advance to Washington's general election
Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse held a lead in his bid to advance to the November ballot for Washington state's 4th Congressional District after Tuesday's top-two primary ballot counts. State of play: Newhouse and Doug White — the lone Democrat in the race — clung to the top two...
Biden admin sues Arizona over law requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections
The Justice Department is suing Arizona over a law that is slated to take effect next year that would require voters to provide proof of American citizenship to cast ballots in federal elections. In a court complaint filed Tuesday, the DOJ alleged House Bill 2492 violates the National Voter Registration...
Three candidates seek to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24
Three candidates, one Democrat and two Republicans, are running to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in the 24th Congressional District. The 79-year-old Democrat has been well-entrenched in the district since she was elected in 2010. District 24 encompasses much of northeast and north-central Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, Miami...
The RNC ‘election integrity’ official appearing in DOJ’s Jan. 6 subpoenas
At least three witnesses in DOJ’s investigation of so-called alternate electors in the 2020 election have received subpoenas demanding communications to and from Joshua Findlay.
Immigration, abortion take center stage in 4th Congressional District GOP debate
Migrants seeking entry into the United States need easier access to temporary work permits, and long-term residents need a path to citizenship, Stockton farmer Kalena Bruce said Thursday in 4th Congressional District Republican debate. Bruce, who said farmers and ranchers need a dependable labor force, also called for greater controls...
Washington Examiner
GOP plan would ban illegal immigrants from voting and mandate photo ID
Eager to take charge after the fall elections, Republicans are readying a voting reform bill that would rewrite the rules in time for the 2024 election and reverse liberalized balloting pushed by Democrats. The “American Confidence In Elections Act” would junk the Democratic plan to end key balloting protections, crack...
Ex-Democratic members of Congress slam party for propping up GOP election deniers
A group of 35 former Democratic congressmen and senators ripped their party for efforts to prop up election deniers in GOP primaries.
Pelosi defends Democratic efforts to boost far-right candidates in GOP primaries
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday defended efforts to boost election deniers and other far-right Republican candidates that Democrats see as easier to defeat despite criticism from members of her own party. “The political decisions that are made out there, are made in furtherance of our winning the election,...
Pro-impeachment House Republican facing Trump-endorsed challenger says she's 'never been in this position' because usually 'elections take care of themselves'
Jaime Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6. She's now appealing to non-GOP voters to keep her job.
State officials scramble to respond as election skepticism goes hyper-local
For several hours on a recent Thursday afternoon, a former college professor and his wife unspooled a string of alleged election "vulnerabilities" for officials in a rural New Mexico county to consider: "Digital manipulation" of the voter rolls. Voting machines that were not properly certified. "Ink anomalies" on ballots.
List of Democrats opposed to Biden running for re-election grows with addition of vulnerable congresswoman
The list of Democrats opposed to President Biden seeking a second term in the White House has gotten a little bigger with the addition of Rep. Angie Craig. Craig, D-Minn., who is running for re-election in one of the most vulnerable House seats for Democrats in this year's midterm elections, called for a "new generation" of Democratic leadership when asked if Biden should run for president again in 2024.
CBS News
Facing South Florida: U.S. Congressional District 27 Democratic Primary - Pt. 1
Jim DeFede focuses on the upcoming Democratic primary for U.S. Congress District 27, currently held by freshman Republican Maria Elvira Salazar. State Senator Annette Taddeo is running against Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell.
