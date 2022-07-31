‘If CNMI has no $5M local match, it must return $28M Medicaid federal allotments’

During the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative actions were taken to help manage the economic damage that was caused. One notable action was the ARPA— American Rescue Plan Act— which provided stimulus checks and other assistance to families and small businesses in America. Another was the APTC— Advanced Premium Tax Credit— which was a tax credit taken in advance to help lower health insurance premiums. However, with government spending for pandemic relief mostly ended, many of these actions are scheduled to expire by the end of this year.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO