England's Lionesses Win 2022 Euro Final Against Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Roy Keane Predicts Who Will Challenge Liverpool And Man City This Season – It’s Not Manchester United
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
Sporty Royals: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Support Local Teams
Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It was a big weekend for England, and sports. On Sunday night, England women’s national football team won against Germany at the UEFA European Women’s Championship at Wembley stadium. The seated crowd of 87,192 was a record number for any men’s, or women’s, UEFA European Championship match.More from WWDPhotos of the British Royal Family Celebrating ChristmasPhotos of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Train Tour13 Times Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana It’s the first time that England won a major championship title since 1966. The home game brought together royals, musicians and politicians. Former Spice...
Anger at Downing Street over Lioness snub grows: Former FA head calls lack of No 10 reception 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson goes on holiday after Lionesses were denied bus parade and are given just 20-minute BBC slot for Trafalgar Square celebrations
The former head of the Football Association has called the lack of a Downing Street reception for England's victorious Lionesses 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson prepares to go on holiday from Wednesday until Sunday. Greg Dyke joined MPs in hitting out at the lack of official recognition for the women's team...
Chloe Kelly proved it’s not just male footballers who love to rip off their shirts
Even in moments of extraordinary professional triumph, it is generally unacceptable to remove one’s shirt in the workplace. No matter how thorough your most recent slide deck, no matter how elegant your last email, your shirt must stay on your torso rather than be waved above it as you wheel away in celebration.The rule applies even on the football pitch, where shirtless celebrations are reserved for the moments of wildest abandon. Brandi Chastain did it in 1999 after scoring the USA’s winning penalty in the World Cup final. The moment was immortalised not only by what The New York Times...
‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England
German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start
The morning after the historic night before, it is worth checking in on the Football Association’s eight-point Women’s & Girls’ Football Strategy, 2020-2024: Inspiring Positive Change, with particular attention paid to point six. “England: win an international tournament,” it reads. Well, there you go. Job done. A whole two years ahead of schedule as well.Except it isn’t job done, actually. Far from it. And you could tell that much at Wembley, too.Normally the post-match reaction to a victory of this breadth and scale would mostly focus on the journey that led to it. Players usually speak about the sacrifices...
Commonwealth Games: England clinical against Northern Ireland to remain unbeaten
The foundation for the result was laid by an outstanding first half, in which the home side missed just two of their 40 shots at goal. In defence, England turned over the ball at will in order to keep Northern Ireland at arms' length and a 38-15 half-time lead set them on their way.
England's Alessia Russo: We are ready for USWNT challenge in October
Alessia Russo has said England's Euro 2022 winners are ready for the challenge of facing world champions United States in an "amazing" occasion at Wembley Stadium in October. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses, who claimed England women's first major trophy by beating Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday, will face the four-time World Cup winners for the first time since 2020 in a friendly on Oct 7.
Lionesses: England's Euro 2022 winners urge Tory leadership duo to help schoolgirls play football
England's European champions have urged the Conservative party leadership candidates to ensure "every young girl" can play football at school. The women's team beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday to lift their first major trophy. It was also England's first since the men won the 1966 World Cup. In...
David Baddiel Says It's Time To Retire 'Three Lions' Anthem After England's Euro 2022 Triumph
England's iconic 'Three Lions' anthem should be "put to bed" after the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph, David Baddiel has said. The song was first released by Baddiel, his fellow comedian Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds in 1996 to mark England hosting the men's European Championship that summer. It has...
England urge British Prime Minister hopefuls to act on women's game after Euro success
Newly crowned women's European champions England have written an open letter to the two candidates to be the next British Prime Minister calling for greater opportunities for girls to play football in schools and reminding them that the women's game still has a long way to go. In a letter...
England Women Ask Government To Secure Legacy Of Euro 2022 After Failure To Guarantee Football In PE Lessons
There is already worries about the legacy that Euro 2022 will leave, after the government failed to guarantee girls can play football in PE lessons. Sarina Wiegman and her squad finally brought football home, when they beat Germany in the final of the Euros last Sunday at Wembley. There were...
USWNT to face European champion England at Wembley in October
The U.S. women’s national team will face newly crowned European champion England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on October 7. The high-profile clash is contingent upon England securing World Cup qualification from two September matches. The Lionesses must draw away at Austria or, failing that, win at home against Luxembourg. England won Euro 2022 at Wembley on Sunday, defeating Germany 2-1 in extra time after Chloe Kelly’s dramatic winner. The USWNT, meanwhile, just won a continental title of its own by defeating Canada in the CONCACAF W Championship final last month. “To get a chance to play the European champions in London at...
Fans Are Calling For Sarina Wiegman To Replace Gareth Southgate After England's Euro 2022 Triumph
England fans are calling for Sarina Wiegman to replace Gareth Southgate following the Lionesses' spectacular Euro 2022 triumph. Wiegman, 52, took charge of the England women's team in September 2021 and has swiftly guided the team to a major trophy. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time to earn a...
England rejoices at women's historic Euro 2022 triumph
England's "Lionesses" held a boisterous flag-filled victory party in London on Monday in front of thousands of jubilant fans, after clinching the country's first major football trophy since 1966. On Monday, the festive and family-friendly atmosphere seen at the women's tournament extended into the celebration in central London.
England winning Women's Euro final has changed society, manager says
England soccer manager Sarina Wiegman says her team's win in the Women's European Championship has changed society after leading the Lionesses to their first ever major title.
Village in England Where Ponies Roam Freely Is Like Something Out of a Dream
What comes to your mind when you start dreaming of a magical place? Is it a place you've been before like home or a made-up destination that has all of your favorite things in one? Are your friends and family there? Maybe you're dreaming like us. A place where we and animals can coexist. A place where animals roam around town freely. A town filled with stone buildings but also open spaces for the animals to graze. Believe it or not, the place we're dreaming of actually exists. It's called Belstone, England.
Ocean Grove have announced a UK and European tour
Following the release of their excellent 2022 third album Up In The Air Forever, Ocean Grove have announced details of a UK and European headline tour. The Aussie trio will be heading here in October for a 15-date run, kicking off at the Glasgow Garage and finishing up in Prague, taking in venues in Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin and Budapest in-between.
Euro 2022: Lionesses' captain to be honoured in home county
The captain of the England Lionesses' is to be honoured in her home county after she led the team to victory in the Euro 2022 tournament. Milton Keynes Council said Leah Williamson was to be awarded Freedom of the City. The 25-year-old will become the first person to receive the...
