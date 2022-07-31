profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
Yardbarker
Browns Week 15 Prediction: Ravens Vs Browns
After the Browns were predicted to lose to the Bengals in Week 14, it will be the Ravens Vs Browns in week 15. These two teams already met up earlier in the season, with the Browns losing a close one. But, this game could go a little differently. Browns’ Offense...
Baker Mayfield on Deshaun Watson suspension: I don’t play against the other QB
When the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, one of the first things many people noticed was that the Panthers will be hosting the Browns in the first week of the season. Mayfield was traded because the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason and Monday brought...
Chargers Signed Notable Tight End On Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers added to their tight end room on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles is reportedly signing former USFL tight end Sage Surratt. The tight end most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. He was a part of their championship roster. Now, he's heading to the...
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
Yardbarker
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Rams Wide Receiver Scheduled To Have Surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is headed toward another knee operation. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Monday that Jefferson will undergo his second knee surgery Tuesday. McVay set the timetable at "a few weeks" and is unsure if the 26-year-old will start the season.
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
NBC Sports
Giants trade Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with SF
SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.
Ravens sign second-round pick David Ojabo to wrap 2022 draft class
The Ravens have finally wrapped up their draft class. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that Baltimore has inked linebacker David Ojabo to his rookie pact. Ojabo is the last 2022 draft pick to sign his rookie contract. After sitting out his entire freshman year and collecting one tackle in...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
CBS Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
NBC Sports
Shane Waldron: Geno Smith continues to get more first-team reps than Drew Lock
The Seahawks are fewer than six weeks away from a Monday night showdown with the Broncos and Russell Wilson. So when will the Seahawks know who the successor to Wilson will be?. “Denver,” offensive coordinator Shane Waldron told reporters on Tuesday. Waldron added that the team has a plan....
NBC Sports
In Roob's Observations: What kind of camp is Hurts really having?
The truth about Jalen Hurts, one position that still concerns me and revised expectations of Jordan Davis. Here’s my 10 random Eagles observations from the first week of training camp:. 1. There’s been so much nonsense written and said about Jalen Hurts since the start of training camp —...
Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get three starters back soon.
