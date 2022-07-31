ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns Week 15 Prediction: Ravens Vs Browns

After the Browns were predicted to lose to the Bengals in Week 14, it will be the Ravens Vs Browns in week 15. These two teams already met up earlier in the season, with the Browns losing a close one. But, this game could go a little differently. Browns’ Offense...
BROWNS, IL
The Spun

Chargers Signed Notable Tight End On Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers added to their tight end room on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles is reportedly signing former USFL tight end Sage Surratt. The tight end most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. He was a part of their championship roster. Now, he's heading to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sage Surratt
NBC Sports

How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
Yardbarker

Packers building an elite offensive line

The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Rams Wide Receiver Scheduled To Have Surgery

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is headed toward another knee operation. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Monday that Jefferson will undergo his second knee surgery Tuesday. McVay set the timetable at "a few weeks" and is unsure if the 26-year-old will start the season.
NBC Sports

Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster

After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants trade Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener

Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
CANTON, OH
NBC Sports

In Roob's Observations: What kind of camp is Hurts really having?

The truth about Jalen Hurts, one position that still concerns me and revised expectations of Jordan Davis. Here’s my 10 random Eagles observations from the first week of training camp:. 1. There’s been so much nonsense written and said about Jalen Hurts since the start of training camp —...
NFL

