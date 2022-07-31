profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks
Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
AthlonSports.com
Report: Anonymous NFL GM Calls Deshaun Watson Suspension A 'Complete Joke'
On Monday, Deshaun Watson learned that he's being suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. Per a report, League executives are furious with the decision. An anonymous NFL GM told NFL insider Kimberley Martin that a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson is a "complete joke." The individual isn't alone in that train of thought.
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA・
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
Local Star Johnson ‘Focused on Miami and Ole Miss’
South Florida running back prospect Christopher Johnson could be closing in on a decision
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
Deshaun Watson’s suspension announcement date reportedly revealed
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly going to have an answer very soon regarding the length of Deshaun Watson’s suspension. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is expected to notify the team of Watson’s suspension length on Monday, according to CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson. “I’m told relevant...
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
WR Hykeem Williams Impressed by Miami Hurricanes' New Staff
Top-ranked 2023 WR Hykeem Williams updates his recruitment at Broward County's high school media day.
Yardbarker
Browns Week 14 Prediction: Browns Vs Bengals
After a predicted blowout win against the Texans, it will be the Browns Vs Bengals in week 14. Now, this matchup has already taken place earlier this season with the Browns being predicted to win in Cleveland. But, this game could go a little differently. Browns’ Offense Should Look Similar...
AthlonSports.com
Jaguars Make Official Decision On Trevor Lawrence's Availability For Hall Of Fame Game
Football returns to action this Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars battle the Las Vegas Raiders in the annual Hall of Fame Game. Unfortunately, Jacksonville's starting quarterback won't see any action. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced this Tuesday morning that Trevor Lawrence won't play in the Hall of Fame...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NCAA makes decision on college football transfer portal for 2022
College football may not see unrestricted free agency after all with the sport's power brokers deciding against another change to the transfer portal. The NCAA is not expected to pass a rule allowing unlimited transfers with immediate eligibility, according to The Athletic. That news comes after ...
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Player Furious With Deshaun Watson Suspension Length
Former NFL players Silas Redd Jr. is furious with the length of Deshaun Watson's suspension. Redd, the former Penn State and USC running back, took to Twitter this Monday afternoon to share his reaction to the Watson punishment ruling. Redd, who played one season for Washington during his NFL career,...
CBS Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
AthlonSports.com
Report: Ex-Alabama Football Player Arrested Over Weekend
A former Alabama football star had some legal trouble over the weekend. According to multiple reports, ex-Alabama linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested on Saturday in Moulton, Ala. According to WAFF, McClain was pulled over for speeding. As a police officer approached the vehicle marijuana was detected. That gave police probable...
