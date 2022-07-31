ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Report: Anonymous NFL GM Calls Deshaun Watson Suspension A 'Complete Joke'

On Monday, Deshaun Watson learned that he's being suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. Per a report, League executives are furious with the decision. An anonymous NFL GM told NFL insider Kimberley Martin that a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson is a "complete joke." The individual isn't alone in that train of thought.
NFL
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Browns Week 14 Prediction: Browns Vs Bengals

After a predicted blowout win against the Texans, it will be the Browns Vs Bengals in week 14. Now, this matchup has already taken place earlier this season with the Browns being predicted to win in Cleveland. But, this game could go a little differently. Browns’ Offense Should Look Similar...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
DENVER, CO
AthlonSports.com

Former NFL Player Furious With Deshaun Watson Suspension Length

Former NFL players Silas Redd Jr. is furious with the length of Deshaun Watson's suspension. Redd, the former Penn State and USC running back, took to Twitter this Monday afternoon to share his reaction to the Watson punishment ruling. Redd, who played one season for Washington during his NFL career,...
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener

Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
CANTON, OH
AthlonSports.com

Report: Ex-Alabama Football Player Arrested Over Weekend

A former Alabama football star had some legal trouble over the weekend. According to multiple reports, ex-Alabama linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested on Saturday in Moulton, Ala. According to WAFF, McClain was pulled over for speeding. As a police officer approached the vehicle marijuana was detected. That gave police probable...
MOULTON, AL

