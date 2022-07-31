Joseph Quinn From 'Stranger Things' Rocked Out With Metallica & Eddie Would Be Proud (VIDEO)

John Lennon disclosed that his fellow bandmate in The Beatles, George Harrison, actually provided one of the most famous lines of their song “Eleanor Rigby,” from the 1966 album Revolver. Citing other contributors to the track, he said that the band got the inspiration for the violins used in the song from the work of another renowned musician. In the book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon, while speaking to interviewer David Sheff in 1980, Lennon spoke on the origin of the song.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO