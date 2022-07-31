Jack Hannah, Sons of San Joaquin co-founder, dead at 88

sjvsun.com
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
D-Roc of The Ying Yang Twins Collapses During Performance in Missouri
D-Roc of the Ying Yang Twins collapsed on stage in Springfield, MO, over the weekend. The rapper was near the midpoint of his set before falling to the ground. Footage obtained by TMZ shows security taking to the stage and carrying him off to safety. The Ying Yang Twins were...
Branson, MO USA
We live in Kansas City, KS and were vacationing in Branson, Missouri. While outside the aquarium we were watching the amazing fountain show and my 8 year old daughter looked over and found this heart. It was really special to her. She has ADHD, DMDD, ODD and separation anxiety. She was having a rough time with everything going on around her. When she found the heart it made her calm. And excited. Thank you for doing this. We’ve never come across anything like this!
Ultimate Golf Photo Tour: Branson Golf
In 1987, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris created Big Cedar Lodge and the Branson region, located in the Ozarks of southwest Missouri, began earning a reputation for its golf. Today, Branson Golf features a vast array of courses that is every bit as entertaining as the musical performances…
Branson declares Mel Tillis Statesiders Day
The city of Branson has declared Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 as Mel Tillis Statesiders Day.. Mayor Larry Milton read the proclamation at the board’s Tuesday, July 26, meeting, standing with Tillis’ daughter and grandchildren, including Alderman Marshall Howden. The proclamation recognized Tillis as a member of the Country...
Mercy Hospital in Springfield brings back "Last Supper" painting
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking hot & humid weather with heat advisories for the next few days. Plus, he'll time out rain chances by the end of the week.
Pomona ATV Crash Injures Willow Springs Woman
Pomona, MO. – A Willow Springs woman has crashed an ATV, and has suffered moderate injury as a result. A 2011 KYMCO MXU300 ATV was being driven on County Road 5120, 7 miles West of Pomona, when it was crashed. The Westbound vehicle was being driven by Cassie Ford, 30 of Willow Springs. Ford crashed when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into a building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries. Police say the room was an unoccupied massage room.
City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought
By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
Pokin Around: After almost 7 years in prison, woman lands job in construction and rewrites her story
Cijie Potts sits on a sofa in the small home she rents on Fort Avenue and tells me, no, she never thinks about using meth. Instead, she thinks about her 9-month-old grandson Xavier. The bond between Potts and her three children was broken in January 2015 when she was sentenced...
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Pedestrian struck by dump truck in April died by suicide, medical examiner says
The pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck on April 27 died by suicide, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. Harrison Charlesworth, 33, of Springfield, intentionally walked in front of the dump truck, the release said. According to the initial investigation, a 1997 International 490...
Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrates milestone Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrated milestone Saturday. The nonprofit eclipsed helping 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. In the last 28 years, the organization has responded to disasters worldwide. On Saturday, the organization handed out food to Springfield residents at the Back...
Man pleads guilty in connection to Greene County murder
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The last of three people charged in connection to the death of a man in Greene County in 2020 has changed his plea to guilty. According to online court records, Riley Collier is to be sentenced on August 18 in Greene County Circuit Court. He was originally charged with murder, burglary, armed […]
Dirt 66 project adds 25 miles of trails to Fellows Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks. Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting. “It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” […]
Gypsy Rose Blanchard files Marriage Certificate from Prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard of Springfield, MO crime fame has married a Louisiana man, Ryan Scott from Prison. It is still unverified as to how the marriage took place, but the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the certificate. Blanchard is still serving her 10 year sentence for the murder of...
Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa
Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
5866 Bluebird Circle, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
This wonderful home in Osage Beach is located in a quiet and peaceful subdivision that offers great community amenities including lake access. The kitchen has been completely made over with new cabinet & drawer fronts, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances (Built-In Double Oven, Low profile microwave, Gas cooktop, Trash compactor, and Samsung refrigerator), Glass tile backsplash, and Wood shelves. Other updates include engineered wood floors, porcelain tile, LVP floors & new fixtures in the master bath. The master suite boasts plenty of space for large furniture and a wonderful bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Keep the whole house warm in the winter with two gas fireplaces. The lower level can function as an extension of the house or "Mother In Law Quarters" with another kitchen and laundry hook-up. Bell Woods Estates is a very nice subdivision with great amenities for friends and family to enjoy. Seller including a 1 Year Home Warranty via Achosa.
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
