Louisiana rapper Jayda Youngan was ambushed and shot dead by five men

On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO