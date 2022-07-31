Louisiana rapper Jayda Youngan was ambushed and shot dead by five men

comnavihyogo.com
Related
HipHopDX.com
JayDaYoungan's Girlfriend Mourns Rapper's Death Weeks After Losing Newborn Baby
Bogalusa, LA – JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in his home state of Louisiana on Wednesday (July 27). As the tributes continue to pour in from the Hip Hop community, Jay’s girlfriend took to Instagram following his death to remember the 24-year-old rapper. In her heartbreaking post, CaRena...
Rapper JayDaYoungan Dead at 24 After Fatal Shooting
The hip hop industry is mourning the loss of a rising star. Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was fatally shot on July 27 in his hometown of Bogalusa, according to the Bogalusa Police Department. He was 24 years old. Officers responded to the reports of a...
Boosie goes off on Georgia police while handcuffed (video)
Boosie feels targeted in his new town of residence. In a five-minute video posted by TMZ, the rapper goes off on local authorities while being handcuffed and detained as officers searched his vehicle. The reason for the search and detainment was a smell of marijuana coming from Boosie’s vehicle, the officer said in the body-cam footage. The officer also said he found two bags of marijuana in Boosie’s vehicle.
Rapper dares haters on Instagram to confront him and is shot dead 5 mins later
US rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex on Friday - just minutes after he dared his naysayers to confront him at his home in an Instagram post. "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr," the Florida rapper wrote on his Instagram...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
rollingout.com
Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper
On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
Rapper Trina’s Niece Fatally Shot In Miami
Rapper Trina is joined with family mourning the loss of her niece, who was fatally shot in her hometown of Miami. Sources confirmed that Trina’s niece, who she affectionately referred to as “Baby Suga,” was killed Tuesday night, TMZ reports. Sources say the young woman was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Man Accused of Killing Jam Master Jay Also Suspected Of Killing Tupac Shakur’s Associate In 1995
Run D.M.C.‘s third group member, DJ Jam Master Jay, was killed 20 years ago in his hometown neighborhood. According to a report by VladTV, one of the two men accused of killing the popular hip-hop artist was previously suspected of killing Randy “Stretch” Walker back in 1995.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family
Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Alive: Rapper Survived 7 Gunshots, Alleged Girlfriend Speaks Up
Rubi Rose referred to Lil Tjay as "the fucking goat" on her Instagram Story on Sunday for surviving a recent shooting despite being struck by a total seven gunshots. He can be called any name right now for sure, given how he miraculously ended up still being alive after that.
Breaking: Jury Finds Suspect Guilty of Killing Rapper Nipsey Hussle
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -A California man was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Grammy-winning Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019. A 12-person jury in Los Angeles County convicted Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, in the killing of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in south Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Urges Rappers To 'Stop Dissing The Dead' On New Song
Gucci Mane is calling for his rap peers to stop speaking ill of the dead while admitting regret over his role in popularizing the trend. On his aptly-titled new song “Dissin the Dead,” the 1017 boss continues his evolution as a Hip Hop elder statesmen by repenting of his old ways of disrespecting his buried enemies, urging other rappers to follow his lead.
HipHopDX.com
Quality Control Unveils Detroit Rapper Icewear Vezzo As Newest Signing
Years of hard work on the music scene have proved to be fruitful for Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo, who’s officially the newest member of the Quality Control team. Over the weekend, Vezzo was gifted a QC chain at the Toronto, Canada stop on Lil Baby and Chris Brown’s One Of Them Ones tour. A clip from the concert showed Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas arriving on stage with the gift in his hands, announcing Vezzo had just signed a deal with the powerhouse label.
Complex
Kodak Black Teases Joint Projects With Lil Uzi Vert and French Montana
It appears that Kodak Black has been in the studio lately, and he hasn’t been working alone. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to tease that he has joint projects with French Montana and Lil Uzi Vert on the way. “Me and French Montana gon’ fucking...
Comments / 0