Photos: Gary Antuanne Russell Gets Controversial Stoppage of Rances Barthelemy

www.boxingscene.com
Related
Boxing Scene
Ennis Floats Thurman Or Stanionis As Possible Options For Next Fight
Jaron “Boots” Ennis apparently hopes his next fight will offer the stiffest test of his burgeoning career. The rising, 25-year-old welterweight contender from Philadelphia was recently asked about whom he plans to fight for his next ring outing in the fall, and two names popped up. One is...
Julianna Peña Provides Update On UFC 277 Injuries, Wants Trilogy Fight
Peña clears the air on how serious her injuries are. Peña starts the campaign for a trilogy fight with Nunes. The main event of this past weekend’s UFC 277 card did not disappoint the fans. An all-out brawl between former champion Julianna Peña and new champion Amanda Nunes showed how tough the ladies in the UFC bantamweight division are. Both fighters came out of the bout bloodied and swollen. UFC president Dana White said afterward that Peña had a “chunk” missing from her forehead. Both Peña and Nunes seemed to take a great deal of damage to their faces in the fight.
UFC・
Jake Paul next fight: 3 options for ‘Problem Child’s’ return bout
Jake Paul next fight news should come soon after “Problem Child’s” planned Aug. 6 fight with Hasim Rahman, Jr. was
UFC・
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO mangles De La Hoya’s Davis-Garcia demands
Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe roasted Oscar De La Hoya for his demands over a Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia clash. Garcia stated to his promoter that De La Hoya had to make the fight next, despite Ellerbe explaining that Davis is the A-side. De La Hoya has to bow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Shields Warns Marshall: My KO Journey Starts, I'll Be Knocking Out Girls From Here On Out
Claressa Shields is widely tabbed as the 'boxer' in her upcoming clash with Savannah Marshall, who knocked out 10 of her 12 opponents. Shields and Marshall will battle for the WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA middleweight titles on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London. On the other hand, Shields...
Boxing Scene
Mares On Return From Second Detached Retina: I Want To Go Out On My Own Terms
The two independent retina specialists that the California State Athletic Commission chose weren’t the only ones Abner Mares needed to convince that he should return to boxing. Mares’ wife, Nathalie, and his two daughters, 16-year-old Emily and 11-year-old Amber, didn’t want him to fight again. He won world titles...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga - Open Workouts
Featherweight contender Michael "Mick" Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs), the two-time Irish Olympian and Belfast native, makes his long-awaited ring return this Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 10-round main event against Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 26 KOs) at The SSE Arena Belfast. Conlan hopes to rebound from his dramatic 12th-round stoppage defeat to Leigh Wood, while Marriaga, a three-time world title challenger, is on the hunt for a fourth shot at the brass ring. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Says Taylor-Serrano Rematch Should Take Place at 126 Or 130
A rematch between undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano should take place at a lower weight class, according to Jake Paul. Paul, the polarizing YouTuber-turned-boxer, who manages seven-division champion Serrano, stated recently that it is only fair if a Taylor-Serrano rematch is held at 126 or 130 pounds, instead of at 135, where their first fight took place. Taylor and Serrano put on a barnburner in their undisputed lightweight title fight before a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden in April, with Taylor winning a close decision. The bout was well-received by the boxing world, with many observers calling their tussle an instant classic.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Deiveson Figueiredo shuts down Joe Rogan’s erroneous claim Figgy is done at 125 and not ‘real’ champ
Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno captured the interim 125-pound title with a thrilling third-round knockout over top contender Kai Kara France as part of the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (July 30) at American Airlines Center in Dallas. As far as UFC color commentator Joe Rogan...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Wants Lomachenko Bout: 'We Can Do That Fight Whenever'
Shakur Stevenson’s star keeps shining brighter with every fight, and the unified junior lightweight champion wants to reach new stratospheres with another challenge. The WBC and WBO 130-pound titlist Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) is signed with Top Rank, and he has a slew of options to consider in and around his weight class.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: Staying At 147 Until I Get First Title, Hopefully Don't Have To Wait Too Long
Vergil Ortiz Jr. isn’t consumed with having to silence the naysayers over claims of his struggling to remain at welterweight. How long he will have to wait for his first major title, however, could ultimately dictate how long—or soon—the time will come to move on to junior middleweight and beyond.
Boxing Scene
Lisa Whiteside Pleased With Win, Eager to Return As Soon As Possible
Lisa Whiteside marked her long-awaited comeback by flooring Jasmina Nad as part of a blood-stained battle in Newcastle. And the 36-year-old, boxing for the first time in almost three years, says her comeback victory at the Vertu Motors Arena this past weekend has put the super bantamweight world champions on notice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Esparza: I Want The Day Where My Son Can Google My Name And Say 'My Mom Was Undisputed Champ'
Marlen Esparza left San Antonio with her fondest boxing memory to date following her most recent in-ring feat. It’s hardly her end game. A win over Japan’s Naoka Fujioka saw Houston’s Esparza (12-1, 1KO) emerge as the unified lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring flyweight champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win on April 9 at Alamodome. Esparza described it at the time as a moment that surpassed her representing the U.S. and winning a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics.
Boxing Scene
Troy Williamson: I'm Confident I'll Beat Josh Kelly in Good Fashion
Troy Williamson says Josh Kelly will “not be able to live” with the pace he plans on setting if the pair clash for the British super welterweight title. Williamson was ringside in Newcastle on Saturday night and was left deeply unimpressed by Kelly’s performance against Lucas Bastida.
Boxing Scene
Yuberjen Martinez, Leonel De Los Santos Win Bouts in Colombia
The future of Fighter Locker, a Boston-based boxing management company, was on display last night in Colombia as 2-time Olympians Yuberjen “Tremendo” Martinez and “El Tsunami” Leonel de los Santos were dominant in their ESPN Deportes fights at Elias Chegwin Coliseum in Barranquilla. The 30-year-old Martinez,...
Olympic Speedskater Maame Biney Is Slowing Down to Enjoy Life
After a pressure-packed introduction to the Olympics in 2018, the U.S. speedskater taught herself how to quiet the noise and reclaim her strength.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Carlos Takam Set For September 16
Montreal’s Eye of the Tiger delivers another one-two punch at its September 16 event, when heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (14-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF title against veteran Carlos Takam (39-6-1, 28 KOs). The NABF middleweight title will also be on the line when Steven Butler (30-3-1, 25 KOs) confronts American Mark DeLuca (28-3, 16 KOs) in the event semi-final at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, simulcast on the Punching Grace Network starting at 7:00 pm.
Boxing Scene
Garcia-Benavidez Showtime Fight Averaged 450,000 Viewers, Peaked At 478,000
A sizable audience tuned in Saturday night to watch Danny Garcia’s first fight in almost 20 months. Nielsen Media Research released viewership figures Tuesday that indicated Garcia’s 12-round, majority-decision victory over Jose Benavidez Jr. was watched by an average audience of 450,000 on Showtime. Garcia-Benavidez drew a peak audience of 478,000.
Boxing Scene
Showtime's Espinoza: Paul Wanted To Fight Rahman At 215; I Agree With Team Not Allowing It
NEW YORK – Jake Paul wanted to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. at a higher contract weight of 215 pounds, as Rahman demanded Saturday, but Paul’s team advised against it. Stephen Espinoza, Showtime’s president of sports and event programming, informed BoxingScene.com that Paul’s team wouldn’t allow him to compete at such a significant weight disadvantage in what was supposed to be Paul’s first fight against a professional boxer this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. The entire event was canceled last Saturday night because Rahman refused to get down any lower than 215 pounds for Friday’s weigh-in, despite that the son of a former heavyweight champion signed a contract to oppose Paul at a 200-pound limit.
Boxing Scene
Dubois: I Want To Fight A Step-Up, Someone Like Chisora Or Whyte
Daniel Dubois left Miami with a secondary belt in tow and a mandatory title shot in his pocket. Still, he believes there is work to be done before reaching a point of full satisfaction in his career. The British heavyweight is one of several top contenders awaiting the outcome of...
Comments / 0