ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Photos: Gary Antuanne Russell Gets Controversial Stoppage of Rances Barthelemy

By Boxing Photos
Boxing Scene
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Julianna Peña Provides Update On UFC 277 Injuries, Wants Trilogy Fight

Peña clears the air on how serious her injuries are. Peña starts the campaign for a trilogy fight with Nunes. The main event of this past weekend’s UFC 277 card did not disappoint the fans. An all-out brawl between former champion Julianna Peña and new champion Amanda Nunes showed how tough the ladies in the UFC bantamweight division are. Both fighters came out of the bout bloodied and swollen. UFC president Dana White said afterward that Peña had a “chunk” missing from her forehead. Both Peña and Nunes seemed to take a great deal of damage to their faces in the fight.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO mangles De La Hoya’s Davis-Garcia demands

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe roasted Oscar De La Hoya for his demands over a Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia clash. Garcia stated to his promoter that De La Hoya had to make the fight next, despite Ellerbe explaining that Davis is the A-side. De La Hoya has to bow...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Boxing Scene

Photos: Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga - Open Workouts

Featherweight contender Michael "Mick" Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs), the two-time Irish Olympian and Belfast native, makes his long-awaited ring return this Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 10-round main event against Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 26 KOs) at The SSE Arena Belfast. Conlan hopes to rebound from his dramatic 12th-round stoppage defeat to Leigh Wood, while Marriaga, a three-time world title challenger, is on the hunt for a fourth shot at the brass ring. (photos by Mikey Williams)
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul Says Taylor-Serrano Rematch Should Take Place at 126 Or 130

A rematch between undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano should take place at a lower weight class, according to Jake Paul. Paul, the polarizing YouTuber-turned-boxer, who manages seven-division champion Serrano, stated recently that it is only fair if a Taylor-Serrano rematch is held at 126 or 130 pounds, instead of at 135, where their first fight took place. Taylor and Serrano put on a barnburner in their undisputed lightweight title fight before a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden in April, with Taylor winning a close decision. The bout was well-received by the boxing world, with many observers calling their tussle an instant classic.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rances Barthelemy
Person
Gary Antuanne Russell
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson Wants Lomachenko Bout: 'We Can Do That Fight Whenever'

Shakur Stevenson’s star keeps shining brighter with every fight, and the unified junior lightweight champion wants to reach new stratospheres with another challenge. The WBC and WBO 130-pound titlist Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) is signed with Top Rank, and he has a slew of options to consider in and around his weight class.
NEWARK, NJ
Boxing Scene

Lisa Whiteside Pleased With Win, Eager to Return As Soon As Possible

Lisa Whiteside marked her long-awaited comeback by flooring Jasmina Nad as part of a blood-stained battle in Newcastle. And the 36-year-old, boxing for the first time in almost three years, says her comeback victory at the Vertu Motors Arena this past weekend has put the super bantamweight world champions on notice.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Center#Boxing#Combat
Boxing Scene

Esparza: I Want The Day Where My Son Can Google My Name And Say 'My Mom Was Undisputed Champ'

Marlen Esparza left San Antonio with her fondest boxing memory to date following her most recent in-ring feat. It’s hardly her end game. A win over Japan’s Naoka Fujioka saw Houston’s Esparza (12-1, 1KO) emerge as the unified lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring flyweight champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win on April 9 at Alamodome. Esparza described it at the time as a moment that surpassed her representing the U.S. and winning a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Troy Williamson: I'm Confident I'll Beat Josh Kelly in Good Fashion

Troy Williamson says Josh Kelly will “not be able to live” with the pace he plans on setting if the pair clash for the British super welterweight title. Williamson was ringside in Newcastle on Saturday night and was left deeply unimpressed by Kelly’s performance against Lucas Bastida.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Yuberjen Martinez, Leonel De Los Santos Win Bouts in Colombia

The future of Fighter Locker, a Boston-based boxing management company, was on display last night in Colombia as 2-time Olympians Yuberjen “Tremendo” Martinez and “El Tsunami” Leonel de los Santos were dominant in their ESPN Deportes fights at Elias Chegwin Coliseum in Barranquilla. The 30-year-old Martinez,...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Carlos Takam Set For September 16

Montreal’s Eye of the Tiger delivers another one-two punch at its September 16 event, when heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (14-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF title against veteran Carlos Takam (39-6-1, 28 KOs). The NABF middleweight title will also be on the line when Steven Butler (30-3-1, 25 KOs) confronts American Mark DeLuca (28-3, 16 KOs) in the event semi-final at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, simulcast on the Punching Grace Network starting at 7:00 pm.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Garcia-Benavidez Showtime Fight Averaged 450,000 Viewers, Peaked At 478,000

A sizable audience tuned in Saturday night to watch Danny Garcia’s first fight in almost 20 months. Nielsen Media Research released viewership figures Tuesday that indicated Garcia’s 12-round, majority-decision victory over Jose Benavidez Jr. was watched by an average audience of 450,000 on Showtime. Garcia-Benavidez drew a peak audience of 478,000.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Showtime's Espinoza: Paul Wanted To Fight Rahman At 215; I Agree With Team Not Allowing It

NEW YORK – Jake Paul wanted to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. at a higher contract weight of 215 pounds, as Rahman demanded Saturday, but Paul’s team advised against it. Stephen Espinoza, Showtime’s president of sports and event programming, informed BoxingScene.com that Paul’s team wouldn’t allow him to compete at such a significant weight disadvantage in what was supposed to be Paul’s first fight against a professional boxer this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. The entire event was canceled last Saturday night because Rahman refused to get down any lower than 215 pounds for Friday’s weigh-in, despite that the son of a former heavyweight champion signed a contract to oppose Paul at a 200-pound limit.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Dubois: I Want To Fight A Step-Up, Someone Like Chisora Or Whyte

Daniel Dubois left Miami with a secondary belt in tow and a mandatory title shot in his pocket. Still, he believes there is work to be done before reaching a point of full satisfaction in his career. The British heavyweight is one of several top contenders awaiting the outcome of...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy