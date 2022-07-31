Windigo Fire burning along Klamath-Douglas County line, more than 100 acres so far

www.kdrv.com
kezi.com
Douglas County firefighters put out old growth fire caused by lightning
TILLER, Ore. -- After lightning strikes caused a small fire near Tiller, firefighters from the Douglas Forest Protective Association arrived to put it out before it could grow any larger. The DFPA says a fixed-wing aircraft spotted a smoke column from a single old growth tree near Brownie Creek Road...
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES
Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
KDRV
DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
Klamath Falls News
Three arrested in Sprague River illegal pot bust
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the property belonging to, Erick Vianey Castillo-Vasquez, located west of Sprague River, Oregon. Surveillance of the property showed 20 greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation.
KDRV
ODF Firefighters knock down several small fires across Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have been kept busy across Jackson County on Saturday. According to ODF Southwest, crews have responded to four small fires across county during the early parts of Saturday morning. Here is the latest information that NewsWatch 12 has been able to find...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ With wildfire risk increasing, firefighters train and stage in Klamath Falls
Hose lays and home assessments were on the agenda as a firefighters gathered in Klamath County. Fire crews from Lane County were pre-positioned by the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal due to the increasing threat of wildfire. The task force includes 14 firefighters, four engines, and a water tender.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Several lightning fires near New Hope and Murphy have been extinguished
Josephine County, Ore — UPDATED August 2 at 3:56 am:. As of 8:00 pm last night, all active fire have been extinguished. All fires are holding in their originally reported small sizes. "The steep terrain and remote locations of these incidents are posing challenges and slowing down our mop-up...
KTVL
Oregon Department of Forestry responds to four fires in Jackson County
Jackson County, Ore. — ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have responded to four small fires across Jackson County. At this time, there is no active fire and firefighters are making good progress in mopping up. "Near the border, ODF, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, Colestin Rural Fire District and Jackson...
KTVL
Pacific Crest Trail hikers evacuated from the McKinney Fire
Siskiyou County, CA — Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) have been evacuated as part of the PCT is included in the evacuations for the McKinney Fire in northern Siskiyou County. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Search And Rescue (SAR) and Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) officials assisted...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
KDRV
Illegal grow site seized 10,000 lbs of marijuana in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) served four separate search warrants that accumulated to 10,000 lbs of illegal processed marijuana. JMET along with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement served the search warrants on August 2, 2022 in the in the 12,000 block of Williams Highway, 1500 block of Three Pines Road, 4000 block of Redwood Avenue and 300 block of South Livingston Way.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
KTVL
Ashland deploys Red Flag warning ahead of weekend thunderstorms, firefighters prepare
Southern Oregon — Extra resources are in Southern Oregon to handle any potential lightning-caused fires, from the buttressing of Klamath County forces by Lane County firefighters, to the Northwest Oregon Strike Team supporting the Southwest district of Oregon Department of Forestry. Amid triple-digit temperatures and the hottest days of...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Umpqua National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 13:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Umpqua National Forest; Western Rogue Basin including the Illinois Valley Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected through Tuesday .While cloud cover and showers along and near Cascades this morning will limit the potential for thunderstorm development in that area for much of the afternoon, areas west and east of that cloud cover are likely to see thunderstorms develop this afternoon. This evening through early Tuesday morning an upper level impulse moving northward from the San Francisco Bay area is expected to increase shower and thunderstorm coverage across the forecast area, to include some areas west of the Cascades. After a brief lull late Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon, a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop from western Siskiyou County, Josephine County, and eastern Douglas County eastward. Abundant lightning, gusty outflow winds, and locally heavy rainfall are all possible with the thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617 AND 620 * Impacts: Abundant lightning on critically dry vegetation is likely to result in numerous new fire starts this afternoon through Tuesday evening that could overwhelm firefighting resources. Gusty thunderstorm outflow wind gusts of 30 to 60 mph will contribute to fire spread in some areas. In other areas, locally heavy, wetting rainfall is likely to limit or prevent fire spread, but numerous holdover fires will be possible. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Fire Weather Zones 617 and 620. * Additional Information: These two fire weather zones are on the western fringe of the red flag warning area through the period. Uncertainty related to the amount of clearing and resultant surface heating as well as the western and northern extent of the low pressure impulse moving northward into the area this evening into Tuesday will determine how much lightning these areas see. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Klamath by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 15:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Upper Klamath Lake or the Klamath River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Klamath The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Klamath County in south central Oregon * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 325 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midland, or 8 miles southwest of Klamath Falls, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Klamath Falls, Miller Island Klamath Wildlife Area, Midland, Moore Park, Worden, Keno and Altamont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
