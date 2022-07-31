Windigo Fire burning along Klamath-Douglas County line, more than 100 acres so far

Effective: 2022-08-01 13:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Umpqua National Forest; Western Rogue Basin including the Illinois Valley Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected through Tuesday .While cloud cover and showers along and near Cascades this morning will limit the potential for thunderstorm development in that area for much of the afternoon, areas west and east of that cloud cover are likely to see thunderstorms develop this afternoon. This evening through early Tuesday morning an upper level impulse moving northward from the San Francisco Bay area is expected to increase shower and thunderstorm coverage across the forecast area, to include some areas west of the Cascades. After a brief lull late Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon, a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop from western Siskiyou County, Josephine County, and eastern Douglas County eastward. Abundant lightning, gusty outflow winds, and locally heavy rainfall are all possible with the thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617 AND 620 * Impacts: Abundant lightning on critically dry vegetation is likely to result in numerous new fire starts this afternoon through Tuesday evening that could overwhelm firefighting resources. Gusty thunderstorm outflow wind gusts of 30 to 60 mph will contribute to fire spread in some areas. In other areas, locally heavy, wetting rainfall is likely to limit or prevent fire spread, but numerous holdover fires will be possible. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Fire Weather Zones 617 and 620. * Additional Information: These two fire weather zones are on the western fringe of the red flag warning area through the period. Uncertainty related to the amount of clearing and resultant surface heating as well as the western and northern extent of the low pressure impulse moving northward into the area this evening into Tuesday will determine how much lightning these areas see. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

