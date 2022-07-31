Report: City concerned ahead of release of 9/11 memos detailing toxic air around ground zero

www.silive.com
Deadline nears for 9/11 first responders to notify state of cleanup participation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadline next month for 9/11 responders to notify the state about their work following the terrorist attack is quickly approaching, and advocates want possibly-affected workers to know about the opportunity. Those eligible under the New York World Trade Center Presumption Law are people who...
S.I. City Council redistricting hearing scheduled for Aug. 18
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders will have another opportunity to weigh in on the City Council redistricting process, but will need to make another commute to St. George if they hope to do so, the New York City Districting Commission announced Tuesday. For the second time, the commission...
New York joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Taskforce to fight scam calls
NEW YORK — On Aug. 2, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her intention to stop incessant robocalls constantly targeting American consumers and senior citizens. James and 50 other attorneys general across the country have formed the Anti-Robocall Litigation Taskforce with this goal in mind, according to the Attorney General’s Press Office.
Gotham Gazette
'Time to Make Wise Fiscal Choices Without Hitting Our Schools This Fall': Comptroller Lander on Education Spending, Upcoming Audits, and More
According to New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, the city’s chief financial officer, “it’s a very mixed-signals moment” for the city’s economy. On one hand, Lander said during a recent appearance on Gotham Gazette’s Max Politics podcast, the city economy is seeing increased job and business growth; while on the other hand, nationwide inflation is among the challenges now and into the future.
Lawsuit calls for all dining sheds to go; mayor supports more regulated sheds
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two and-a-half years after the depths of the pandemic led to New York City and New York State allowing dining sheds to be built on the street outside of restaurants, a group of community activists and residents is suing to have all 12,000 of them removed. In opposition to the legal […]
cityandstateny.com
Max Rose and Brittany Ramos DeBarros vie to be the Democrat with a chance to win Staten Island
As the August primary election approaches in the 11th Congressional District, candidates have been laying the groundwork for a competitive general election that’s likely to garner national attention as New York City’s only Republican House member, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, looks to hold the swing seat. The district, which...
Staten Island officials call on U.S. attorneys to help address auto theft crisis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) are requesting federal attorneys team up to tackle the surge in transnational grand theft auto crimes in New York City. McMahon and Malliotakis penned a letter to the U.S. Attorneys and the Eastern...
Proposed legislation would require Asian American history be taught in N.Y. public schools, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new bill is calling for the mandatory instruction of Asian American history in New York public schools, according to a recent report. New York State Sen. John Liu sponsored the legislation and told Gothamist that mandated education would help combat anti-Asian violence, especially as hate incidents have increased during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The media outlet reported that New York City experienced more anti-Asian hate crimes than any other city in the country, according to the Asian American Federation.
bkreader.com
Mayor Adams Announces Emergency Procurement Declaration to Aid Asylum Seekers
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced an emergency procurement declaration to swiftly acquire additional shelter and services for individuals and families seeking asylum in New York City. According to a press release from the mayor’s office, approximately 4,000 asylum seekers have entered the New York City shelter...
Lawsuit alleges re-opening Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to 9/11 debris unleashed hazardous emissions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Eltingville man alleges the re-opening of Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to waste from the 9/11 terrorist attacks exposed him to toxic and hazardous gasses that caused “an immediate and chronic threat” to his health. Louis Sofo, 75, who according to...
Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act awaits Gov. Hochul's decision
NEW YORK -- Lynden Hall, a resident of Canarsie, bought his home in 2007. He was a first-time homeowner optimistic to find a place for him and his brother's family to live.Two years later, in 2009, he went into foreclosure."The mortgage, it was very high and it was very hard for me to keep up with the payments," he recently told CBS2's Hannah Kliger.After years of the loan switching hands and litigation in court, his lawyer, Chidi Eze, filed a motion to cancel the mortgage in 2015. "It's been six years and nothing is going on and the time to file...
New column, ‘S.I. Politics Insider,’ wants to hear from you about everything red and blue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Want to know about some of the latest political gossip? Want to know where one of your local elected officials stands on a given issue? Have any question at all related to the local political scene?. From time to time, national news outlets will make...
‘Cleaning up our borough is one of our top priorities,’ says BP Fossella of funding to improve local BIDs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As part of his ongoing efforts to improve Staten Island’s cleanliness, Borough President Vito Fossella has allocated $70,000 in discretionary funds to Staten Island business improvement districts. Fossella announced the allocation along with New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch outside Jody’s...
Rat sightings intensify across NYC, calls growing louder to reduce outdoor dining: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a year that has seen the most reported rat sightings in at least a decade across New York City, calls to scale back the city’s pandemic-era outdoor dining program are intensifying. According to city data, there have been more than 16,000 rat sightings...
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. is ‘double taxed’
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
NYC congestion pricing: Mayor appoints labor leader to state-mandated review board
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The panel of people who will recommend toll pricing to the MTA for New York City’s congestion pricing program is officially set. On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams announced John Samuelsen, international president of the Transport Workers Union (TWU) of America, as his lone appointment to the Traffic Mobility Review Board (TMRB), which will recommend toll pricing, credits, discounts and exemptions to the MTA for the city’s congestion pricing program.
US Postal Service promises to curb illegal cigarette shipments following NYC lawsuit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get some major federal help in its fight against illegal cigarettes, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday. The United States Postal Service committed to measures helping end foreign shippers’ illegal practice of mailing cigarettes into the United States following a lawsuit the city filed in 2019 in conjunction with four state attorneys general against the service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Meet the candidates for NYC's 12th Congressional District race
Voting booths at P.S. 138 in Crown Heights, which serves as a poll site. The debate for the congressional seat will take place live on WNYC/Spectrum NY1 Tuesday night. [ more › ]
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
Why are booster shots critical in the fight against coronavirus?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the latest, most transmissible coronavirus (COVID-19) omicron subvariant, BA.5, powers a surge across New York City and the United States, experts recommend one good way to stop the newest strain in its track are booster shots, as they are critical to stopping COVID from continuing to mutate into more transmissible — and more severe — strains, according to experts.
