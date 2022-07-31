Report: City concerned ahead of release of 9/11 memos detailing toxic air around ground zero

NEW YORK -- Lynden Hall, a resident of Canarsie, bought his home in 2007. He was a first-time homeowner optimistic to find a place for him and his brother's family to live.Two years later, in 2009, he went into foreclosure."The mortgage, it was very high and it was very hard for me to keep up with the payments," he recently told CBS2's Hannah Kliger.After years of the loan switching hands and litigation in court, his lawyer, Chidi Eze, filed a motion to cancel the mortgage in 2015. "It's been six years and nothing is going on and the time to file...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO