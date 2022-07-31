Looking For Clues To Where The Market May Be Headed? What To Watch on Amazon Stock This Week

www.benzinga.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Bill Maher Gets Schooled By His Own Guest On Inflation & The Stock Market (Video)
Krystal Ball went on “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD-owned HBO Jun 17 and gave host Bill Maher a free lesson on inflation, the economy and the stock market. Ball is a political commentator and co-host of the podcast “Breaking Points,” a daily...
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Walmart's Bumpy Ride: Discount retailer Walmart Inc. WMT held up relatively well...
Elon Musk dumped 75% of Tesla's bitcoin last quarter, and wants out of his deal to buy Twitter. Plunging asset prices and recession fears may explain why
Elon Musk's Tesla sold 75% of its bitcoin holdings last quarter. The Tesla CEO is also trying to renege on his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter. Slumping asset prices and a bleaker economic outlook likely played a role in both decisions. Elon Musk, who's currently trying to back out...
These 3 Charts Show Where Housing Markets Are Beginning to Cool
Homebuilders are getting hit by a combination of decreased demand and increased material prices.
Months after the price of Amazon Prime jumped $20 in the US, the cost is reportedly increasing by up to 43% in Europe
Facing inflation and rising costs, Amazon began telling customers it will increase the price of Prime in Europe. For some customers, that translates to an annual increase of up to 43%, Reuters reports. The change comes just months after Amazon raised the cost of Prime by $20 in the US.
Elon Musk May Sell More Tesla Stock, His Top Spot On Billionaires List Could Be Short-Lived: Survey
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk may end up not buying Twitter, Inc. TWTR but he could continue to offload his Tesla stake, results of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey showed. The survey probed 1,562 respondents, including portfolio managers and retail traders, and was conducted between July 25 and July 29, Bloomberg said.
UPS puts limit on Amazon deliveries amid focus on bigger returns
July 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service (UPS.N) on Tuesday said it will not lift the number of packages it delivers for Amazon.com, its biggest customer, as it focuses on shipments with the highest financial returns.
Unlike Walmart, Amazon says customers are unfazed by inflation, and the e-commerce giant is whittling down warehouse costs
Amazon reported a fall in quarterly operating income. The e-commerce giant has not seen inflation change consumer behavior. Amazon pointed to progress in the efficiency of its fulfillment network. Considering some rough signals this week from Walmart, Shopify, and Best Buy, the news could've been a lot worse from Amazon's...
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge
Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
How Bill Gates Almost Killed Xbox: 'This Is An Insult To Everything I've Done'
With a market capitalization of over $2 trillion, Microsoft Corporation MSFT is one of the largest companies in the world. The company has many units of business, but one of its most well-known products almost didn’t exist, thanks to co-founder Bill Gates not believing in the story. Here’s how the Xbox almost didn’t see the light of day.
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Waiting for Real Estate Prices to Fall Before Buying? Here's Why That May Not Be a Good Idea
Price is important, but it shouldn't be the only driving factor when buying real estate.
Walmart’s Warning Says Retail’s Back Is Against the Wall
Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed its outlook Monday afternoon as Olympia Sports’ 35-store shutdown triggers a liquidation and new data suggests a troubling picture for retail debt. The mega-retailer’s move highlights the challenges facing retailers forced to contend with sky-high inflation and consumers cutting back on niceties so they can pay for the bare necessities. Target already rattled the industry and investors alike when it admitted last month it had gotten itself into an inventory pickle forcing the retailer to discount products and cut orders. Merchants lacking Walmart’s and Target’s deep pockets might find themselves up a creek...
Tech industry’s massive 2022 layoffs are sign of a ‘boomerang’ effect, LinkedIn economist says
The 2010s were a booming decade for the tech sector, but so far, 2022 has been a year of bust that has dragged the industry back down to Earth. Amid a larger market downturn this spring, tech stocks have suffered the worst rout and massive waves of layoffs. As of July, over 30,000 U.S. tech workers have been laid off, according to an analysis by Crunchbase, including at Facebook parent Meta, car-sharing company Uber, and even at cryptocurrency exchange giants.
Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell for the second straight session Tuesday at the start August as tensions between the United States and China weighed on investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402.23 points, or 1.23%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.16%.
