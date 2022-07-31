ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking For Clues To Where The Market May Be Headed? What To Watch on Amazon Stock This Week

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
Benzinga

A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge

Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart’s Warning Says Retail’s Back Is Against the Wall

Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed its outlook Monday afternoon as Olympia Sports’ 35-store shutdown triggers a liquidation and new data suggests a troubling picture for retail debt. The mega-retailer’s move highlights the challenges facing retailers forced to contend with sky-high inflation and consumers cutting back on niceties so they can pay for the bare necessities. Target already rattled the industry and investors alike when it admitted last month it had gotten itself into an inventory pickle forcing the retailer to discount products and cut orders. Merchants lacking Walmart’s and Target’s deep pockets might find themselves up a creek...
RETAIL
Fortune

Tech industry’s massive 2022 layoffs are sign of a ‘boomerang’ effect, LinkedIn economist says

The 2010s were a booming decade for the tech sector, but so far, 2022 has been a year of bust that has dragged the industry back down to Earth. Amid a larger market downturn this spring, tech stocks have suffered the worst rout and massive waves of layoffs. As of July, over 30,000 U.S. tech workers have been laid off, according to an analysis by Crunchbase, including at Facebook parent Meta, car-sharing company Uber, and even at cryptocurrency exchange giants.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell for the second straight session Tuesday at the start August as tensions between the United States and China weighed on investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402.23 points, or 1.23%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.16%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

