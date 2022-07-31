APD cadets hold fundraiser for families of helicopter victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department cadets were out washing cars Saturday to raise money for the families of the first responders who died in the helicopter crash earlier this month. APD Cadet Class 126 held the fundraiser outside APD academy as part of their community outreach.

Cadets sold tickets with all of the proceeds going to the families of those first responders. “We decided it would be a good time to do it now,” said an instructor who was at the event. “Usually we do it toward the end of the academy but this was a great opportunity to give back.”

Organizers say they had a great turnout and if you weren’t able to make it out, donations can be dropped off at APD’s Academy.

