England v South Africa: Coach Matthew Mott says series defeat is a 'line in the sand' for hosts

 3 days ago
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda

For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
Jos Buttler
Eoin Morgan
Matthew Mott
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality

Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
Legendary cricketer slams Rahul Dravid, India coach gives big ‘slap in the face’ to him

The Indians continue to experiment with their playing XI ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, when coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma chose Suryakumar Yadav to open the innings with the India skipper, they were subjected to severe criticism from several quarters. Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth was particularly scathing in […] The post Legendary cricketer slams Rahul Dravid, India coach gives big ‘slap in the face’ to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Pakistan#Sky Sports
Commonwealth Games: Gold for Scotland in Para-lawn bowls men's pairs B6-B8

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland overcame a controversial build-up to the Commonwealth Games to beat Australia and win...
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
Commonwealth Games: Australia will face England or New Zealand in last four

Australia 160-2 (20 overs) beat Pakistan 116-8 (20 overs) by 44 runs - scorecard. World champions Australia eased to a 44-run victory over Pakistan in their Twenty20 match at the Commonwealth Games to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the semi-finals. Tahlia McGrath hit 78 off 51...
Commonwealth Games: Bowls and athletics gold for Team Wales on day five

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Paralympic sprinter Olivia Breen and the lawn men's bowls pairs struck gold for Wales...
India
South Africa
Netherlands
Commonwealth Games: England women secure 1-0 victory over Canada

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England women secured back-to-back wins in Pool A with a narrow 1-0 victory over...
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
