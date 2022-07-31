England v South Africa: Coach Matthew Mott says series defeat is a 'line in the sand' for hosts

www.bbc.com
Commonwealth Games: England's Chris Murray and Sarah Davies win weightlifting golds
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sarah Davies won gold in a dramatic final in the women's 71kg weightlifting...
SkySports
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
UEFA・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Taylor Bevan impresses again to reach quarter-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales boxer Taylor Bevan continued his impressive form at the Commonwealth Games by beating...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda
For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
BBC
Ireland v South Africa T20 series: Irish morale high despite losing run, says Andrew Balbirnie
Ireland v South Africa T20 series - Game one of two. Venue: Bristol Date: Wednesday, 3 August Start time: 18:30 BST. Coverage: Scorecard and match report on the BBC Sport website. Captain Andrew Balbirnie says Ireland's morale remains high for two Twenty20 games against South Africa, despite an eight-match losing...
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
Legendary cricketer slams Rahul Dravid, India coach gives big ‘slap in the face’ to him
The Indians continue to experiment with their playing XI ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, when coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma chose Suryakumar Yadav to open the innings with the India skipper, they were subjected to severe criticism from several quarters. Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth was particularly scathing in […] The post Legendary cricketer slams Rahul Dravid, India coach gives big ‘slap in the face’ to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Gold for Scotland in Para-lawn bowls men's pairs B6-B8
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland overcame a controversial build-up to the Commonwealth Games to beat Australia and win...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Australia will face England or New Zealand in last four
Australia 160-2 (20 overs) beat Pakistan 116-8 (20 overs) by 44 runs - scorecard. World champions Australia eased to a 44-run victory over Pakistan in their Twenty20 match at the Commonwealth Games to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the semi-finals. Tahlia McGrath hit 78 off 51...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Bowls and athletics gold for Team Wales on day five
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Paralympic sprinter Olivia Breen and the lawn men's bowls pairs struck gold for Wales...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England women secure 1-0 victory over Canada
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England women secured back-to-back wins in Pool A with a narrow 1-0 victory over...
Alice Capsey’s bat inspires England to victory over South Africa
The hosts won by 26 runs after scoring 167 for five in their 20 overs to all but qualify for the Commonwealth Games semi-finals
BBC
World Cup qualifying: Wales' key clash with Slovenia to be watched by record crowd
Wales will be backed by a record crowd for a home women's international in their key World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Tuesday, 6 September. The Football Association of Wales says there has been a "surge in ticket sales on the back of a record-breaking Euro 2022 tournament". The current...
BBC
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS・
BBC
Hege Riise: Former England interim boss and Team GB manager appointed Norway coach
Former England interim and Team GB manager Hege Riise has been appointed as Norway's new head coach. The 53-year-old has taken over from Swede Martin Sjogren after Norway's early exit from Euro 2022. Sjogren oversaw Norway's embarrassing 8-0 thrashing by England and disappointing 1-0 defeat to Austria at the finals.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Africa's 'time to shine' in field events, says Chioma Onyekwere
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Chioma Onyekwere believes African athletes will make their presence felt in field events after...
