Humpback whale jumps up to feast on a huge mouthful of fish

www.cbsnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Related
natureworldnews.com
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
PETS・
The bear that returned to kill a woman after she scared it away showed rare 'predatory' behavior. Here's the best way to avoid any bear attack.
A woman was killed last year in Montana in a rare grizzly bear attack after first scaring it away. A grizzly management specialist said the bear likely returned to the camp because there was food. Properly securing food is a reliable way to decrease the likelihood of drawing in a...
Feeding Frenzy: Two Orcas Killed At Least 8 Great White Sharks Off the Coast of South Africa
Killer whales are emptying one of South Africa’s top shark-diving destinations of great whites. According to a recent study, two orcas nicknamed Port and Starboard have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks in the last five years along the Gansbaai Coast. Researchers who examined the carcasses say the killer whales are ripping out the sharks’ livers and leaving the remains to drift up on nearby beaches.
Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach
BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 217-Pound Loggerhead Turtle Was Discovered Dragging Tires, Fishing Rods, & More In Florida
According the Miami Herald, a 217-pound loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off the Florida Panhandle, where rescuers realized that the massive turtle was carrying a ton of fishing debris. We’re talking about fishing rods, hooks, tons of fishing line, and weights. The sea turtle was discovered yesterday, after she...
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
THIS is the horror moment a TikTok star was killed as the giant 40ft she was operating toppled over in high winds. Mum-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, bravely battled to keep control of the huge winch as it charged through the major oil hub she was working at in Tyumen, Russia.
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Discovery
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
goodshomedesign.com
Unbelievable Video Shows Humpback Whale Scooping Two Women Into Its Mouth
Almost getting swallowed by a humpback whale is not how you would want to start your holiday. In 2020, Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel’s holiday almost ended in tragedy when the two went kayaking in the San Luis Obispo Bay in California. The two were engulfed by a huge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
Woman on Florida boat gored by 100lb sailfish that jumped from water
Katherine Perkins, 73, taken to hospital after attack by sailfish, which moved so fast Perkins did not have time to react
‘Ghost ship’ washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Not far from the rusted, worn tanker were life jackets strewn on the beach, but no captain or crew were in sight. Was the vessel deserted or did it simply come loose from its mooring at an old shipyard?. Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious...
Woman Swallowed by Sinkhole After 'Steaming' Ground Beneath Her Opened Up
A witness said the ground had been steaming for weeks but people continued to go near it.
Bald Eagles Try To Fight Off Mother Brown Bear Who Ravages Nest For Eaglets
Here we have some incredibly rare and raw footage, of two of the most ruthless creatures in all of the wilderness. We’re talking about a bald eagle, and a mother brown bear. When it comes to protecting her cubs, mama bear is going to do whatever she can at all costs to keep them safe and healthy, until she lets them go off on their own after about 3 years.
One-man’s shanty home: Hobo builds a 16ft makeshift wooden house on the Manhattan Bridge cycle lane using plywood, cardboard, a bike lock and a pail for the toilet
An unidentified Chinese-born squatter has built his own corner of New York real estate on the Manhattan Bridge. The man in his 50s or 60s, reportedly named 'Joey', made the tiny house of out plywood and cardboard. His 16 sq ft home on the cycle thoroughfare has no running water...
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters
A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
CBS News
522K+
Followers
61K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0