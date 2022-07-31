ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses On Stage During Concert

By Taylor Cunningham
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc collapsed onstage while he was performing at a show in Missouri and had to be carried out by security. On Sunday (July 31), TMZ posted a video of Ying Yang Twins member D-Roc being dragged and then carried offstage after he collapsed during his performance at the The Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield, Mo. on July 29. According to the outlet, after rocking the mic for 30 minutes, D-Roc suddenly fell to the floor. Thankfully, security was able to rush him offstage so he could get medical treatment.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
A troubling clip circulated over the weekend, but D-Roc from the Ying Yang Twins has returned to assure his fans that his health is in check. We reported on the video that shows D-Roc being carried off stage after passing out, and after receiving a storm of messages and calls, he shared a video to say that despite how it looks, he has quickly recovered.
