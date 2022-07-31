ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
 2 days ago
www.newsweek.com

Al Sharpton
2d ago

Why would anyone vote for Abrams? She brings nothing to the table that will better her state. She’s a con artist who got rich off the last run for governor and is doing the same.

Reply(34)
241
Kevin Smith
2d ago

As a proud Georgian, I beg you fellow Georgians to get out and vote. This lady would be one huge mistake for Georgia. Let's stop her socialist agenda before it takes root.

Reply(33)
184
Jed Clampett Oil Company
2d ago

Wisconsin Marxist supported by George Soros donations out of California ...New York and Chicago....She wants Georgia to be the next California.

Reply(2)
133
