An Architectural Home in Somis with Panoramic Ocean, Mountain and Farmland Views Selling at $5,985,000

This beautiful and breezy home in Rancho Santa Paula, a 55+ community, is in a highly sought-after 149 manufactured home park in Santa Paula. Relax at the Pool or Spa and enjoy friendly gatherings at the clubhouse. Over $50,000 of recent upgrades have been made to this home and include; interior/exterior paint, crown molding, wood flooring, an upgraded kitchen, custom-built breakfast bar, sunshades, vertical blinds, bath upgrades, screens, and more. A termite inspection and work was completed on the property less than two years ago. 1300+ sq. ft. floor plan features a primary bedroom and ensuite bath, a 2nd bedroom, separate bath (both feature walk-in showers), large dining area with built-in cabinets, family room, living room, and a cook's kitchen with custom fitted refrigerator. The carport can accommodate up to three vehicles. A large, covered deck, fruit tree backyard, garden sheds, and patio have views of the Santa Paula mountains. Close to downtown Santa Paula, 15 minutes to the beach and Ventura, and easy freeway access make this the perfect location. Small dogs are welcome in the park, and Rancho Sant Paula features a dog park and green space. (Buyer to verify park fees and make an application for approval by the manager of Rancho Santa Paula before close of escrow.) Nothing to do here but enjoy the good life!

SANTA PAULA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO