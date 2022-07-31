ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somis, CA

An Architectural Home in Somis with Panoramic Ocean, Mountain and Farmland Views Selling at $5,985,000

 4 days ago
luxury-houses.net

A Newly Constructed Architectural Home in Beverly Hills Assembled with The Finest Finishes and Elegant Attention to Detail hits The Market at $10,195,000

The Home in Beverly Hills, a newly constructed architectural tour de force offers intricate architecturally crafted and uniquely inspired amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2630 Hutton Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dennis Chernov (Phone: 818-432-1524) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Beverly Hills.
NBC Los Angeles

Mark ‘805 Day' at Ventura Harbor Village

People from parts elsewhere do love to marvel at how Southern Californians put a "the" in front of the numbers of our freeways, suggesting that visitors take the 405 to the 10 to the 110, with every single "the" included for local emphasis. But fewer people seem to talk about...
VENTURA, CA
kclu.org

It's going to be a Banana-rama on South Coast!

The South Coast will once again be going bananas this September. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Port of Hueneme’s Banana Festival will be back this year. It’s set for Saturday, September 24th, and will feature banana-themed food and drink, as well as entertainment, port tours, and harbor boat rides.
PORT HUENEME, CA
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
365traveler.com

17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN VENTURA, CALIFORNIA

Nature and historical heritage define one of the central coast’s most charming seaside cities — Ventura, California. Historical buildings around this California town showcase the city’s origins, dating to the 18th century when Mission San Buenaventura was established just 20 minutes south of Santa Barbara. And the maritime history at Ventura Pier preserved the city’s most iconic waterfront attraction.
VENTURA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods

East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

500 West Santa Maria Street 70, Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA, 93060

This beautiful and breezy home in Rancho Santa Paula, a 55+ community, is in a highly sought-after 149 manufactured home park in Santa Paula. Relax at the Pool or Spa and enjoy friendly gatherings at the clubhouse. Over $50,000 of recent upgrades have been made to this home and include; interior/exterior paint, crown molding, wood flooring, an upgraded kitchen, custom-built breakfast bar, sunshades, vertical blinds, bath upgrades, screens, and more. A termite inspection and work was completed on the property less than two years ago. 1300+ sq. ft. floor plan features a primary bedroom and ensuite bath, a 2nd bedroom, separate bath (both feature walk-in showers), large dining area with built-in cabinets, family room, living room, and a cook's kitchen with custom fitted refrigerator. The carport can accommodate up to three vehicles. A large, covered deck, fruit tree backyard, garden sheds, and patio have views of the Santa Paula mountains. Close to downtown Santa Paula, 15 minutes to the beach and Ventura, and easy freeway access make this the perfect location. Small dogs are welcome in the park, and Rancho Sant Paula features a dog park and green space. (Buyer to verify park fees and make an application for approval by the manager of Rancho Santa Paula before close of escrow.) Nothing to do here but enjoy the good life!
SANTA PAULA, CA
citywatchla.com

One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition

I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
visitventuraca.com

The 2022 Ventura County Fair is Here Big Time￼

Happy days – and nights – the Ventura County Fair is back. And in a big way. Beginning Wednesday, August 3rd, and running through Sunday, August 14th, nothing but the timeless poetry of summer Fair magic at Ventura’s 62-acre Seaside Park beside the sea. Carousel kisses, exhibits (art to agriculture), outdoor concerts, professional rodeo, 4-H livestock, the smells of fried dough and cinnamon, hand-holding under the stars, happy shrieks, and memories made on the sea breeze.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Data Suggests Cow’: New Report Casts More Doubt over Montecito Debris Flow Remains

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has closed its case on the remains discovered last summer reportedly belonging to missing Montecito Debris Flow victim Jack Cantin, determining through DNA analysis that the bone fragments unearthed by a former UCSB anthropologist and her team of students are probably not human, but more likely bovine.
MONTECITO, CA
signalscv.com

L.A. County property valued at $1.89 trillion for 2022

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide. The 2022 Assessment Roll grew by a record $122 billion, or 6.95%, over the prior year to a $1.89 trillion...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Santa Barbara’s Ritziest Sushi Bar Is Now Open

••• The Rosewood Miramar Beach’s sushi restaurant, AMA Sushi, quietly opened last night. From the release: “The restaurant derives its name from the valiant women who swam the ocean to collect fresh seafood for their villages,” and it’s pronounced ah-mah, not A-M-A as in the American Medical Association. “The restaurant is helmed by executive chef Kentaro Ikuta who hails from Osaka where he refined his craft before moving to California, spending the last thirteen years at Michelin-starred omakase concepts. Chef Ikuta is joined by chef de cuisine Scott Yonamine, who was most recently in Tokyo at Musahi Sushi, and sushi chef Wendy Ramos from Southern California’s renowned Nobu Malibu. […] AMA Sushi can be experienced a la carte or as an omakase meal.” I couldn’t get my hands on the menu, but I did find out that the two-hour omakase option is $185 per person, excluding beverages (and presumably gratuity and tax), and there’s a sake pairing for $130. To put the price in some perspective, Caruso’s and Sushi Bar Montecito are each $145 per person. I’m not generally inclined to drop that kind of money on sushi, so if you go, let’s hear what you thought. A photo of the à la carte menu would be welcome, too. (Photos by Jakob Layman.)
SANTA BARBARA, CA

