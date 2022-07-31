Veteran Spokane Valley firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest

www.khq.com
Police: Man suffers burns over 30% of his body after showing up to Spokane hospital on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane. SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.
Man burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
KREM
Spokane man set on fire with burns on 30% of body
The man's clothes were soaked in a flammable liquid. Spokane police are still looking for the person responsible for the attack.
Robbery suspect confirmed dead after standoff with Spokane police downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — The robbery suspect has been confirmed dead by Spokane law enforcement. According to police, two SPD officers and a Spokane County deputy were involved in the standoff. One officer only suffered minor injuries. According to a press release from the Spokane Independent Investigative Team (SIIR), the...
Police blocking major area of downtown Spokane, no details given
SPOKANE, Wash – A major portion of downtown Spokane is blocked off Wednesday morning, but Spokane Police have not shared what’s happening. 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards is on the scene and reports multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles near 3rd and Sherman, just east of the downtown core. Spokane Police have told the media to stage, but have...
KHQ Right Now
Major Crimes investigating what led up to man being burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating what led to one man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane. “It broke my soul. I don’t care what Steven was to anyone else, he was my son," the victim's Mother, Dawn Dawson, said. As of...
Spokane Police: Man involved shooting, standoff in downtown Spokane is dead
SPOKANE, Wash – A man suspected in a series of crimes that ended with a downtown Spokane standoff is dead. He was shot before 6 am by officers from two local agencies. The situation began early Wednesday morning with a report of a robbery nearby. Police spotted a suspicious vehicle downtown with three people in the car. Two people got...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Chief: Officers, deputy shot and killed erratic suspect following gunfire exchange on Third Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved...
Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
KREM
Spokane law enforcement give update on standoff situation in downtown Spokane
There was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. One officer suffered minor injuries in the exchange. The suspect is confirmed dead.
Post Register
Swimming nurse traverses Coeur d’Alene ‘channel’
Swimming over 24 miles, the length of Coeur d’Alene Lake, in a little less then 17 hours is no easy feat. In fact, as far as anyone knows, it had never been done until now. Kim Bowler, 39, is a registered nurse who lives in Liberty Lake, Wash. Over the past two years, when Bowler wasn’t at work or enjoying her time with her husband and their children, she was busy preparing for the swim of a lifetime.
Spokane’s Daybreak treatment center faces indefinite closure over allegations of inappropriate staff behavior, non-cooperation
One of the few residential treatment centers in the state that works with teenagers suffering from mental health and addiction issues could be shut down by the state.
Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police. Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be...
Daybreak Youth Services facing license suspension following allegations of staff misconduct
SPOKANE, Wash. — Daybreak Youth Services could have its licenses suspended after reportedly failing to cooperate with an investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Daybreak Youth Services is a behavioral health and residential treatment facility that serves children and teens...
KHQ Right Now
Ambulance involved in major vehicle accident on Saturday in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) confirmed a major vehicle accident involving an ambulance happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The accident happened at the intersection of east Appleway Blvd. and south Park Rd. as the ambulance was driving through with lights and sirens on.
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls police looking for missing 16-year-old male
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls police are looking for a 16-year-old male who is either missing or ran away. Ryan Reindel was last seen leaving his Post Falls home. Police have only released his description and no other information. Reindel was last seen wearing a brown-black hat, a black...
KHQ Right Now
Driver faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in early morning semi rollover near Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a report on an early morning acc…
KREM
Spokane law enforcement share details on standoff with robbery suspect in downtown Spokane
At this time, the suspect is confirmed dead. The investigation remains active, according to law enforcement.
KHQ Right Now
New raft aids efforts to protect redband trout and preserve ecosystem of Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has been bolstering its presence on our beautiful Spokane River, with their effort two-fold to protect our iconic Redband Trout, and to preserve the river’s ecosystem. “We are patrolling the Spokane River for protection of our Redband Trout...
