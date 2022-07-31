Doctor Who: Matt Smith Praises Ncuti Gatwa as "Sensational" Casting

comicbook.com
Related
David Tennant Returns! Everything to Know About ‘Doctor Who’ Season 14 as Ncuti Gatwa Takes Over for Jodie Whittaker
The Doctor is in! Make that Doctors since Doctor Who season 14 seems to be jam-packed with new and familiar faces — including former star David Tennant. The long-running BBC America show will end Jodie Whittaker's tenure as the time-traveling hero (a role she took over from Peter Capaldi in 2018) in October 2022. She […]
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Ncuti Gatwa will be a ‘cool, sexier’ Doctor Who, says 60th anniversary star Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris has said that Ncuti Gatwa will play a ‘cool, sexier Doctor’ when he joins Doctor Who. The How I Met Your Mother actor will join the franchise as part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations in 2023, playing “the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced”.Speaking to Variety, Harris said that he had had the chance to meet the Sex Education star during filming.“I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he’s glorious,” Harris said.“He’ll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor.”While the Doctor’s sexuality...
After Doctor Who's Neil Patrick Harris Shares Thoughts On Ncuti Gatwa, We Have Questions
Neil Patrick Harris had some glowing words to share about Ncuti Gatwa, but there's something else he said that has us wondering about things.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ncuti Gatwa will be the first gay Doctor, Neil Patrick Harris reveals
Neil Patrick Harris has talked about Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
ComicBook
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival: Paramount Reveals Several Major Cast Members Returning
The Criminal Minds revival is officially in the works. And several of the original stars have joined the project. As Deadline confirmed today (July 14), Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster are all returning to the series. The actors reportedly have multi-year deals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing Star Trek Icon, Dead at 89
Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died. She was 89 years old. Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, confirmed the news with a message posted to Nichols' Facebook page. It read, "Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all. I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends and we request that her and our privacy be respected. Live Long and Prosper."
ComicBook
The Boys Casts Firecracker and Sister Sage for Season 4
The third season of The Boys just recently ended, but the Amazon original hit is already looking ahead to Season 4. As The Boys gears up for its next season, the show's cast will be growing by a couple of names, as The Boys is set to introduce a couple of new characters that weren't part of the original comic series.
ComicBook
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
'Titanic' and 'The Omen' actor David Warner dies at 80
July 25 (UPI) -- David Warner, a veteran British actor known for his roles in Titanic, The Omen and the Star Trek franchise, has died at the age of 80. Warner's family confirmed his death in a statement to the BBC, telling the publication that he had passed away Sunday in a nursing home following a battle with cancer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Supernatural Drama Series After Only One Season
The teen vampire drama series First Kill has been canceled at Netflix. First Kill is one of the newest attempts to capitalize on the vampire genre and is an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab's short story of the same name. Schwab is an executive producer on First Kill alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Jet Wilkinson, and Felicia D. Henderson. The series got an eight-episode order that dropped on June 10th and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters.
Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Executive Produce Untitled, True-Life Limited Series at Hulu
Ellen Pompeo is taking on her first acting role outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” in nearly two decades. The actress will be starring in an untitled Hulu project inspired by a true story. The drama, which Pompeo is also executive producing under her Calamity Jane production banner, is...
‘Better Call Saul’: Here’s How Walt And Jesse Returned From ‘Breaking Bad’
It’s been six seasons in the making, but the event Breaking Bad fans have hoped for has happened. After series creator Vince Gilligan teasing their appearance, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) have finally appeared in Better Call Saul. As with practically all elements in this show, what could have been a throwaway episode emerges as a masterclass in how to satisfyingly use guest stars in storytelling.
spoilertv.com
Beyond Paradise - Death In Paradise spin-off begins filming
Filming has begun on brand-new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise in South-West England this week. Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.
ComicBook
Paramount+ YA Series School Spirits Adds Zombies Star
Paramount+'s upcoming YA series School Spirits has officially found its latest star. On Monday, it was announced that Milo Manheim will be starring alongside Cobra Kai's Peyton List in the upcoming live-action series. Manheim is known for portraying Zed Necrodopolis in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, as well as roles on American Housewife, The Conners, and Dancing With the Stars. The actor is set to play Wally, a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.
Stranger Things cast join Gaten Matarazzo for first show in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
Gaten Matarazzo was joined by his Stranger Things co-stars for his first night starring in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Before he found fame as Dustin on the Netflix thriller series, Matarazzo was a child actor on the stage, starring in Les Misérables and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert on Broadway.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
NME
Ncuti Gatwa will be the first gay Doctor Who: “Super cool, a sexier Doctor”
Ncuti Gatwa will be the first gay Doctor Who, actor Neil Patrick Harris has revealed. The How I Met Your Mother star was recently revealed as the latest cast member to join the 60th anniversary special of the sci-fi series, which is set to air in 2023. The upcoming episode...
Comments / 0