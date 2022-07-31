www.radioresultsnetwork.com
Remote Baraga County Camping Area To Become Reservation-Only
All 22 designated backcountry campsites within Craig Lake State Park will transition to reservation-only sites beginning with the 2023 camping season to help combat park natural resource degradation and make it easier to locate campers in emergency situations. The 2023 backcountry camping season will run from May 20 through Nov....
Escanaba Issues Boil Water Advisory On 15th Street, 1st Avenue South
Residents living in the area of 200 Block of South 15th Street and 1400 Block of 1st Avenue South, please be advised of a boil water advisory due to replacement of a fire hydrant. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding the said boil advisory for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 until further notified. You will experience loss of water service today for a period of time.
Teenager drowns at Forest Lake Basin in Au Train
AU TRAIN, Mich (WJMN) – Just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, a 911 call was received at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting that an unoccupied boat was located on the western shoreline of the Forest Lake Basin in Au Train Township. An independent fisherman located an unoccupied vessel and determined it necessary to tow the vessel to the Forest Lake Basin boat launch.
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
New Traffic Pattern Starts Tuesday On US-41 Marquette Project
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 2, traffic will be reconfigured at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) rebuilding project on US-41/M-28 from the Front Street roundabout to Furnace Street in Marquette. On Tuesday, traffic will be shifted from the west side of the highway onto the new pavement on the east side....
DNR Citizens Advisory Council Meets In Munising Thursday Night
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet at Munising Township Hall, E9630 Prospect Street in Wetmore from 6 to 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, August 4. Among its agenda items, the council is scheduled to receive presentations on the Thompson Fish Hatchery,...
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Green Bay may be in Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). The Green Bay Police Department said on August 2 around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1300...
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Extradition sought for Wausau man accused in an ATV chase in Upper Michigan
Law enforcement in Michigan wants to extradite a Wausau man to that state after a chase on an ATV earlier this summer in which the man shot himself. It happened July 22nd in Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. A conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was...
Hundreds attend 123rd annual Italian Fest in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, it was all about Italy in Ishpeming for the 123rd annual Italian Fest. The event was put on by the St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society. Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area, where there were local vendors, live music and, of course, pasta. There were even attractions for the kids, such as bounce houses and pony rides.
Hill, Wagner To Face Off In 109th State House District
Democrat Jenn Hill and Republican Melody Wagner will face off in the November general election for the 109th state house seat, which is being vacated by the term-limited Sara Cambensy. The district now includes parts of Baraga and Dickinson Counties, including the cities of Iron Mountain and Kingsford, as well...
Former Cold War Air Force base up for auction ‘as-is, where-is,’
This military site is now a prime commercial opportunity. K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Gwinn, Michigan, was built to scramble fighter jets and intercept detected threats; now it’s on the auction block as a property with lots of promise for commercial air service. “We are excited to see...
OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group welcomes otolaryngologist David Heichel, MD
Otolaryngologist David Heichel, MD, with Superior Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists of Marquette, has begun seeing patients one week a month in Suite 206 of the OSF Medical Group in Escanaba. Dr. Heichel earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Grove City College in Pennsylvania and was then...
Back to school event brings hope to Escanaba families
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers. The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
League Of Women Voters Has Election Information On ‘Vote411’ Site
Ahead of the August 2nd Primary Elections, the League of Women Voters of Marquette County offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This “one-stop shop” for election information provides Marquette County voters with simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
