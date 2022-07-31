Star Trek Icon Nichelle Nichols Passes Away

411mania.com
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89
Nichols died of heart failure Saturday night at a hospital in Silver City, N.M.
Nichelle Nichols Used Her ‘Star Trek’ Fame to Get Women Into Space (Video)
As Trekkies around the world mourn and reflect on the legacy of “Star Trek” icon Nichelle Nichols, those who have actually traveled into the final frontier are honoring the actress’ pivotal work in getting women and people of color into NASA’s astronaut program. On Paramount+, alongside...
Paramount Announces Major "Star Trek" Crossover With Original Series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" And "Star Trek: Lower Decks"
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES MAJOR “STAR TREK” CROSSOVER. WITH ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS”. The Epic Crossover Episode, Which Will Take Place in Season Two of. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Was Revealed During Today’s. “Star Trek” Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con July...
Nichelle Nichols: Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actress whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday. She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday by the actress’s son Kyle.“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model...
‘Star Trek’ Actors Pay Tribute To The Late Nichelle Nichols After News Of Her Death
Nichelle Nichols, best known for her role in the Star Trek franchise, recently passed away at age 89. Her son Kyle confirmed the news and said that she died of natural causes at her home in New Mexico. He wrote, “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes...
‘Star Trek: Picard’ season three trailer teases return of ‘The Next Generation’ cast
Paramount has shared a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard. And while we already knew Picard’s final adventure would , it’s still good to see some characters we haven’t seen in a while. The minute-long clip Paramount released during San Diego Comic-Con features voiceovers from nearly all of Picard’s season three cast, including LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn. It’s not much more than what Paramount had to offer back in April, but at least this time we get to see the former crew of the USS Enterprise in their new uniforms.
The Tale Behind the Meaning of “Puff the Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul and Mary
In 1962, one of the most endearing children’s folk songs was written. Initially penned as a poem, the story of “Puff the Magic Dragon” was of a friendly flying serpent who lived by the sea in a land far away—Honah Lee—and enjoyed frolicking in the autumn mist.
‘Star Trek’ alums, more react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, and paved the way not just for future television actors of color but astronauts as well. Tributes from fellow actors poured in on social media Sunday. Her “Star Trek” co-star George Takei said he would have more to say soon but that his heart is heavy. Celia Rose Gooding, who plays Uhura on the current “Star Trek” wrote that, “She made room for so many of us.
Teal Piper Pays Tribute to Her Father on Anniversary of His Passing
– Ariel Teal Toombs, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper, released a video on her YouTube channel today to pay tribute to her father. Roddy Piper passed away seven years ago today at the age of 61. You can see her video speaking about the late, great Roddy Piper below:
Jane Fonda Confessed Her Biggest Plastic Surgery Regret, And Why She Stopped Doing It
"I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it."
Rob Schamberger Reveals His Favorite Painting He’s Ever Done
Rob Schamberger is WWE’s artist-in-residence and has done a number of memorable paintings, but he revealed his personal favorite one in a new interview. Schamberger, who is the artist behind Canvas 2 Canvas, appeared on the Wrestling Winedown podcast and was asked about his favorite painting, first explaining why it’s a hard answer and then naming his portrait of Connor Michalek (of Connor’s Cure fame). You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
‘Madame Web’ Adds ‘The Flight Attendant’s Zosia Mamet
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Flight Attendant‘s Zosia Mamet has signed on for a role in S.J. Clarkson’s Sony Pictures film Madame Web, based on the Marvel comics by writer Denny O’Neil and artist John Romita Jr. She joins an ensemble led by Dakota Johnson, which also includes Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Adam Scott, as previously announced. Madame Web is the next entry and first female character to be developed within the Sony Pictures Universe Universe of Marvel characters. Depicted in the comics as an elderly woman suffering from...
AJ Mendez Presents Sneak Peek at Return of WOW – Women of Wrestling
– AJ Mendez (aka AJ Lee) shared a sneak peek at the upcoming return of WOW – Women of Wrestling. As noted, the series will premiere in syndication on the weekend of September 17. AJ Mendez is executive producer and broadcast commentator for the upcoming WOW revival. You can check out that preview video below.
Comics 411: Favorite Black Panther Comic Books
Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed Essential Marvel Superhero Teams. Here’s...
Star Trek: Picard season 3 will feature a new Enterprise
A new Enterprise starship will make an appearance in Star Trek: Picard season 3. During the Star Trek panel at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last month, actor Patrick Stewart mentioned that the third and final season of Picard will be returning to the original Enterprise. Interestingly, Stewart also revealed that Trekkies will “see more than one Enterprise” in the show’s final chapter, leading some fans to believe that either the Enterprise-D or the Enterprise-E will pop up in the program’s last batch of episodes.
