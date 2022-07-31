ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek Icon Nichelle Nichols Passes Away

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
411mania.com

Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols: Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actress whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday. She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday by the actress’s son Kyle.“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model...
CELEBRITIES
Engadget

‘Star Trek: Picard’ season three trailer teases return of ‘The Next Generation’ cast

Paramount has shared a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard. And while we already knew Picard’s final adventure would , it’s still good to see some characters we haven’t seen in a while. The minute-long clip Paramount released during San Diego Comic-Con features voiceovers from nearly all of Picard’s season three cast, including LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn. It’s not much more than what Paramount had to offer back in April, but at least this time we get to see the former crew of the USS Enterprise in their new uniforms.
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

‘Star Trek’ alums, more react to death of Nichelle Nichols

Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, and paved the way not just for future television actors of color but astronauts as well. Tributes from fellow actors poured in on social media Sunday. Her “Star Trek” co-star George Takei said he would have more to say soon but that his heart is heavy. Celia Rose Gooding, who plays Uhura on the current “Star Trek” wrote that, “She made room for so many of us.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

geekspin

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will feature a new Enterprise

A new Enterprise starship will make an appearance in Star Trek: Picard season 3. During the Star Trek panel at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last month, actor Patrick Stewart mentioned that the third and final season of Picard will be returning to the original Enterprise. Interestingly, Stewart also revealed that Trekkies will “see more than one Enterprise” in the show’s final chapter, leading some fans to believe that either the Enterprise-D or the Enterprise-E will pop up in the program’s last batch of episodes.

