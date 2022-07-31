Matt Taven on Reuniting With Mike Bennett, Wanting to Win More Tag Team Titles

411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match
WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
Bianca Belair On Her Relationship With Becky Lynch, How Lynch Has Pushed WWE Women’s Division Forward
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport prior to WWE SummerSlam, Bianca Belair discussed her journey back to Raw Women’s title, her relationship with Becky Lynch, and much more. You can read her comments below. Bianca Belair on her journey back to Raw Women’s title: “In...
Former WWE Official Calls Ric Flair’s Last Match Their ‘Last Chapter’
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Wrestlemania
In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that Vince McMahon wanted him to get shoulder surgery before Wrestlemania, but he refused. Lashley was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber due to a shoulder issue, but returned just before Wrestlemania to challenge Omos. He...
Eric Bischoff Says AEW is Not Competition to WWE
Eric Bischoff recently spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bischoff rejected the idea that the variety of viewing options on multiple media platforms has resulted in declining wrestling ratings for both AEW and WWE. Additionally, Bischoff said that he doesn’t see AEW as a rival to WWE:
MLW Adds Sam Leterna To Announce Team As Fusion Correspondent
Major League Wrestling has announced that Sam Leterna has joined the MLW broadcast team and will serve as the correspondent for Fusion. The show returns in the fall. When MLW FUSION kicks off its fall season it will have a new face joining the broadcast team with Sam Leterna serving as a correspondent for Major League Wrestling.
Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE
A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.01.22 – Rollins Talks SummerSlam, The Street Profits Discuss Their Losing Streak, and More!
-Well, Ciampa just picked up two wins in one night so HHH is definitely in charge and right now that is what is best for business. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. -Headlines: Edge vows to destroy...
Tonight’s WWE Raw Reportedly a ‘Statement’ Show, May Be Commercial Free For First Hour
WWE reportedly has big plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, which may be a “statement show” and ad-free for hour one according to a couple of reports. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted to Twitter on Monday to say that tonight’s episode “sounds like a ‘statement’ show,” though exactly what that means isn’t clear.
Spoiler On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is backstage at tonight’s Raw and is likely to appear after he showed up at SummerSlam and helped The Mysterios defeat the Judgement Day. Edge had been out...
Tony Khan Is Excited For Madison Rayne To Join AEW, Says He’s Open To Her Wrestling
As previously reported, AEW has expanded its talent relations and development team. This includes Madison Rayne joining the company as a coach for the women’s division. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan said he was excited that Rayne is All Elite and spoke about if she would end up wrestling as well. He said:
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
Ric Flair's Last Match: Matt Cardona Gets a Diamond Cutter After Ruining the Impact World Championship Match
Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu's Impact World Championship match at Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match event was thrown out after Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and Mark Sterling hit the ring and attacked both men. Cardona then undid his brace and attempted to smack Fatu across the face, only for the MLW star to start cleaning house. Alexander then spiked Sterling on his head with a C4 and turned his attention to Cardona.
Dexter Lumis Says He’s Still In Touch With Triple H and Shawn Michaels
In an interview with the House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful, Dexter Lumis spoke about his time in WWE NXT and said that he keeps in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Here are highlights:. On his favorite NXT moment: “I have to go with the wedding. It seems...
Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set for NWA 74
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Pretty Empowered will defend the NWA Women’s Tag Team titles against the Hex at NWA 74. The match will be a Kingshighway Street Fight and happens on night two. The event happens on August 27-28 in St. Louis, MO. Here’s the updated lineup:
Jay Lethal Talks About Preparing Ric Flair For His Final Match
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the work that went into preparing Ric Flair for his last match, which happened on Sunday. Flair and Andrade el Idolo defeated Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, after Flair pinned Jarrett with the figure four. Here are highlights:
Medical Update On Ric Flair Following Last Match PPV
A new report has an update on Ric Flair following his bloody final bout at Ric Flair’s Last Match. As noted earlier, Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a match that saw him heavily bleed. According to PWInsider, doctors were waiting for him...
