Bay County, FL

LWV of Bay County to host candidates forum

By Emily McLeod
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The League of Women Voters of Bay County will host the candidates running in two important races: state representative and school board.

The candidate forum will take place Thursday, August 4 at the Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management in room 303 at Gulf Coast State College.

The public is invited to meet and hear from the candidates running for Florida state representative: Griff Griffitts and Brian Clowdus.

BDS to hold budget workshop and public hearing Tuesday

They will also have the chance to hear from school board candidates Anne Leonard and Frances Keys Gordon.

Candidates will answer questions about the issues that are important to the residents of Bay County.

The forum will begin at 6:00 p.m.

WJHG-TV

Bay County Jail has new project in the works

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Jail will soon be expanding. County commissioners accepted a grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to help fund construction of a new dormitory at Tuesday’s meeting. The dorm will house inmates in the Lifeline Program. It’s a program for...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCPD hosts National Night Out at GCSC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters, cops, EMTs and a host of other first responders all turned out at Gulf Coast State College Tuesday night to meet and greet their neighbors. They all came out for the annual National Night Out event. Hundreds of people showed up, despite the rain, for the chance to socialize […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County Schools will have multiple AEDs after donation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s important for schools to be prepared for anything that might happen during school hours or sporting events. “Knowing that it’s here and we have the trained faculty and staff to utilize and to implement the life saving device whenever it’s needed, that we have that capability, it will make everyone feel more at ease and more comfortable,” Grand Ridge School Principal Becky Hart said.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Washington County commissioner, Steve Joyner, dies at age 66

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Allen Steve Joyner, 66, of Chipley, passed away surrounded by family on July 31st, 2022. Joyner was born on March 11, 1956 in Escambia county. According to Washington County officials, he owned and operated several businesses throughout Jackson and Washington Counties including J&J Service Center,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs

The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Commissioner Steve Joyner passes at 66

Longtime Washington County Commissioner Allen Steve Joyner passed away Sunday at his home at the age of 66. Joyner served Washington County as both County Administrator from 2011 to 2013 and District 5 County Commissioner from 2016 to 2022. Washington County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Tray Hawkins says it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
