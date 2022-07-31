LWV of Bay County to host candidates forum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The League of Women Voters of Bay County will host the candidates running in two important races: state representative and school board.

The candidate forum will take place Thursday, August 4 at the Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management in room 303 at Gulf Coast State College.

The public is invited to meet and hear from the candidates running for Florida state representative: Griff Griffitts and Brian Clowdus.

They will also have the chance to hear from school board candidates Anne Leonard and Frances Keys Gordon.

Candidates will answer questions about the issues that are important to the residents of Bay County.

The forum will begin at 6:00 p.m.

