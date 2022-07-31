An ‘Unbelievable’ Finish for Jacob Pope in $25,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby at GLEF 4

www.theplaidhorse.com
Related
Mady Dewey Announced as 'Sports Illustrated' 2022 Swim Search Winner
Congratulations are in order for Mady Dewey as the model has officially been named a winner of Sports Illustrated's 2022 Swim Search contest. With her new accolades, the 25-year-old will join the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the upcoming 2023 issue alongside Nicole Williams English—the first rookie for SI's 2023 season, who was crowned winner on the Miami Swim Week runway just a few weeks ago.
LCHS girls soccer with chance to shine
Lenoir City High School’s girls soccer team is excited to get going ahead of the new season. With plenty of experienced players returning this year, including 11 seniors, the Lady Panthers believe they can do something special. “I tell them all the time, you’ve got the experience,” Chris Pickell, LCHS head girls soccer coach, said. “This is not their first rodeo, they can go out there and play with anybody....
Comments / 0