ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael Jordan: Bill Russell 'Paved the Way' for Every Black NBA Player

By Timothy Rapp
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Michael Jordan
ClutchPoints

Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’

Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
NBA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Makes A Pitch To Adam Silver And The NBA

Part of the Statement from Russell's Twitter account on Sunday: "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon." On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba History#Nba Hall Of Famer#The Hall Of Famer#Realbillrussell#The Boston Celtics#Href Https T Co
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'I’m Leaving Him Alone' to Make Decision

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is willing to let Andre Iguodala take his time to decide whether he wants to return to the team for the 2022-23 NBA season. "I leave Andre alone," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell

The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Joe Tsai to Meet with Nets Star This Week

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly will meet with team governor Joe Tsai this week after requesting a trade that hasn't come to fruition yet this summer. "What I'm hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week," a league executive told Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. "He's going to go directly to the owner, Tsai, sometime this week. We'll see how that works."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Ranking Every Realistic Kevin Durant Trade Centerpiece

In what's starting to feel like an annual tradition in the NBA, the offseason gave us another wave of player movement. But even with the draft, the bulk of free agency and a handful of trades behind us, it still feels like the summer is incomplete, thanks to scores of rumors on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

The Cutthroat Trade Every NBA Fanbase Hates to Think About

With stars such as Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell still floating around the trade market, there will be some heavy debates in NBA front offices and among fanbases. Should we really part with Scottie Barnes to get KD? How many first-round picks is too many for Mitchell? What happens in Los Angeles if LeBron James doesn't sign a contract extension?
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Knicks' Signing of Jalen Brunson Under Investigation for Tampering

The NBA has reportedly opened a tampering investigation into the New York Knicks' free-agent pursuit and eventual signing of point guard Jalen Brunson, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Per that report, "the league will look into whether the Knicks made contact with Brunson prior to the start of...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy