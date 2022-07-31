Michael Jordan: Bill Russell 'Paved the Way' for Every Black NBA Player

bleacherreport.com
Related
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line
Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflected on decades of friendship with ‘personal hero’ Bill Russell
"When Bill laughed, you couldn’t not laugh along." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 3-2 on Monday night in Houston. The win moves Boston back to .500 at 52-52. Off the field, the Red Sox made a trio of trades on Monday, including sending longtime catcher Christian Vázquez across the field to the team’s opponent that night, the Astros.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Makes A Pitch To Adam Silver And The NBA
Part of the Statement from Russell's Twitter account on Sunday: "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon." On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers...
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Late NBA great Bill Russell 'leaves a giant example for us all'
Six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has paid tribute to the late Bill Russell, his mentor and friend who he said “leaves a giant example for us all.” Russell, an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and the league’s first Black head coach, died on Sunday aged 88.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'I’m Leaving Him Alone' to Make Decision
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is willing to let Andre Iguodala take his time to decide whether he wants to return to the team for the 2022-23 NBA season. "I leave Andre alone," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to do 1 major thing in honor of Bill Russell
Magic Johnson wants to see the NBA pay tribute to Bill Russell in a big way. The retired Hall of Famer Johnson posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the league to retire the late great Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA. Johnson’s message comes just days after...
ETOnline.com
Steph Curry, Barack Obama and More Celebs React to NBA Legend, Bill Russell's Death
Celebs, sports stars and fans are mourning the loss of NBA legend, Bill Russell. The 11-time NBA champion as a player, coach with the Boston Celtics and one of the most important figures in NBA history, died at the age of 88, his family announced Sunday, with his wife Jeannine by his side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell
The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Joe Tsai to Meet with Nets Star This Week
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly will meet with team governor Joe Tsai this week after requesting a trade that hasn't come to fruition yet this summer. "What I'm hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week," a league executive told Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. "He's going to go directly to the owner, Tsai, sometime this week. We'll see how that works."
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every Realistic Kevin Durant Trade Centerpiece
In what's starting to feel like an annual tradition in the NBA, the offseason gave us another wave of player movement. But even with the draft, the bulk of free agency and a handful of trades behind us, it still feels like the summer is incomplete, thanks to scores of rumors on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook.
Bleacher Report
The Cutthroat Trade Every NBA Fanbase Hates to Think About
With stars such as Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell still floating around the trade market, there will be some heavy debates in NBA front offices and among fanbases. Should we really part with Scottie Barnes to get KD? How many first-round picks is too many for Mitchell? What happens in Los Angeles if LeBron James doesn't sign a contract extension?
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: NBA Insiders Believe Jazz Star Would 'Likely' Leave in 2025
As the wait to see if Donovan Mitchell gets traded before the start of the 2022-23 season continues, there is new insight into why the Utah Jazz would consider moving their 25-year-old superstar. Per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, there is an "overwhelming" feeling among NBA insiders that...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Knicks' Signing of Jalen Brunson Under Investigation for Tampering
The NBA has reportedly opened a tampering investigation into the New York Knicks' free-agent pursuit and eventual signing of point guard Jalen Brunson, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Per that report, "the league will look into whether the Knicks made contact with Brunson prior to the start of...
Bleacher Report
Pacers' Myles Turner on 5th Season of NBA Trade Rumors: 'I Am Finally Numb to It'
Myles Turner is no longer allowing constant trade rumors to bother him. The Indiana Pacers center said he is "finally numb" to the speculation in a first-person article published at Andscape. "This is my fifth offseason with trade rumors going on. ‘He’s going to land here; he’s going to do...
Comments / 0