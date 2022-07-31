Hundreds warming up for next weekend's Beach to Beacon

wgme.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save MoneyGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
WGME
With temps soaring into the 90s, cooling centers to open in Maine
With temperatures expected to be in the 90s in most of Maine on Thursday, some communities have setup cooling centers. CBS13 will add more locations to the list as they become available. Augusta. Augusta will open a cooling center from Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at...
WGME
Popular Maine beach reopens for swimming after another great white shark sighting
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) – Popham Beach in Phippsburg reopened for swimming Monday after a great white shark sighting forced the beach to close for the second time in less than a week. The Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry says a white shark was spotted at Popham Beach State Park...
WGME
Farmer's Almanac predicts early, cold winter
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Farmer's Almanac for 2022-2023 is out and it's predicting some cold temperatures. The almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's, and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. January is predicted to be particularly chilly in the Northeast. "We're saying that...
WGME
Most of Maine in moderate drought, farmers praying for rain
Most of Maine is facing a moderate drought. The state needs several inches of rain to make up the deficit and it's having a real impact on Mainers. Portland likely experienced its third driest July in the last 50 years. There are more than 1.1 million Mainers affected by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Allagash Brewing Company donation helps Portland park expand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Riverton Trolley Park in Portland is growing. The city announced Monday the new park space will provide significant wildlife habitat and protect the view. The park is off of Riverside Street and is undergoing a bit of a renaissance as the neighborhood continues to grow. Allagash...
WGME
Community, police enjoy 'National Night Out' in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A handful of community organizations in Portland got kids outside Tuesday night in a Kennedy Park event hosted by the Portland Police Department. "National Night Out" allows the community and police to interact in a positive way, especially teaching children that police officers are there to help them.
WGME
Maine fire departments face drought, volunteer and heat challenges
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A brush fire in Harpswell is now under control after days of burning in the Long Reach area. Although it is under control, there is still concern with the area in a moderate drought. "Because it's so dry, once it gets into the root system, it can...
WGME
YMCA-Pineland branch in New Gloucester closing, leaders plan to stay active in community
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) -- A YMCA a branch in Maine is closing. The Pineland Farms location in New Gloucester will close September 2, but it's not exactly goodbye forever. Helen Breña, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Maine, says that location only retained about 30-percent of its members since the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Animals seized from unlicensed shelter up for adoption in shelters across Maine
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Dozens of dogs and cats seized from a property in Alfred are now ready to find their forever homes. For nearly four months, they’ve been getting medical treatment at area shelters, including the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP). "We have Stella, who's a black...
WGME
Berwick officials warn residents not to let their children drink the water
BERWICK (WGME) -- Town officials are warning families of one southern Maine community not to let their children drink the water. The Berwick Water Department says manganese levels have been rising, causing tap water discoloration. Berwick gets its drinking water from the nearby Salmon Falls River. The river has high...
WGME
Maine College Football Kickoff Luncheon held at Bowdoin College
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The 15th annual Maine College Football Kickoff Luncheon took place at Bowdoin College Monday. This year, several new head coaches were introduced, including Matt Coyne, who's ready to take over the head coaching reins at Bates, and Jordan Stevens, the former UMaine star returning to his alma matter becoming the new head coach at the University of Maine in Orono.
WGME
New Hampshire woman says bear broke into, damaged home
CONWAY (WGME) -- A homeowner in New Hampshire says a bear broke into her home. She says it wandered throughout the house and trashed her garage. Arlee Giannini says the bear broke into her home in Conway Monday night. She says her 14-year-old son heard the dogs barking and found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Police search for armed and dangerous man who may be in Maine
BRENTWOOD, NH (WGME) -- The Brentwood, New Hampshire Police Department is looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous and possibly in Maine. Police say Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction in Brentwood last week. Curtis is accused of using a gun during the...
WGME
South Portland hopes to crack down on crime at hotels acting as temporary shelters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland city leaders are trying to solve a rise in crime at four hotels serving as homeless shelters. South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern pleaded with city council Tuesday night, highlighting what’s happening at four hotels as substantially concerning. The Days Inn, the Comfort...
WGME
Missing Livermore Falls teen with autism found safe
LIVERMORE FALLS (WGME) -- A multi-day search for a missing girl came to a happy conclusion Monday night. The 16-year-old girl with autism had been missing in the Livermore Falls area since Saturday, but after a massive community effort, she was found. She was found about a mile from her...
WGME
Route 114 in Scarbrough closed due to major crash
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Police say Route 114, also known as Gorham Rd., between Payne Rd. and New Rd. in Scarborough is closed due to a major crash. This is expected to be an extended closure, according to police. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. CBS13 has a...
WGME
South Portland City Council makes changes to hotel program to curb crime
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of South Portland is cracking down on rising crime and drug use inside four hotels that are housing homeless guests. There are new rules based on police recommendations to crack down on crime, prevent deaths, and make the temporary shelters safer. The city is...
WGME
Road work to cause delays in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Fortin Way off College Street in Lewiston is expected to be closed starting Monday as part of the Jepson Brook drainage project. Temporary traffic signals will be operational throughout duration of the work, which is expected to last throughout the month of August. Drivers are encouraged to...
WGME
Lewiston man dies from injuries after crash in Hartford
HARTFORD (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a Lewiston man died from his injuries after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. Police say the crash happened on Route 219, also known as Bear Pond Road, around 10:07 a.m. Investigators determined the man's SUV was travelling east when it...
WGME
Crews contain Harpswell brush fire after multiple days
HARPSWELL (WGME) -- Firefighters are keeping a close eye on a fire that for now is under control. The fire had been burning for multiple days. Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the brush fire on Saturday and Sunday in the Long Reach area of Harpswell. They went out...
Comments / 0