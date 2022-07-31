ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

Hundreds warming up for next weekend's Beach to Beacon

By Owen Kingsley
WGME
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wgme.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

With temps soaring into the 90s, cooling centers to open in Maine

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s in most of Maine on Thursday, some communities have setup cooling centers. CBS13 will add more locations to the list as they become available. Augusta. Augusta will open a cooling center from Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Farmer's Almanac predicts early, cold winter

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Farmer's Almanac for 2022-2023 is out and it's predicting some cold temperatures. The almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's, and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. January is predicted to be particularly chilly in the Northeast. "We're saying that...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Most of Maine in moderate drought, farmers praying for rain

Most of Maine is facing a moderate drought. The state needs several inches of rain to make up the deficit and it's having a real impact on Mainers. Portland likely experienced its third driest July in the last 50 years. There are more than 1.1 million Mainers affected by the...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Elizabeth, ME
Sports
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Sports
Portland, ME
Sports
City
Cape Elizabeth, ME
WGME

Allagash Brewing Company donation helps Portland park expand

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Riverton Trolley Park in Portland is growing. The city announced Monday the new park space will provide significant wildlife habitat and protect the view. The park is off of Riverside Street and is undergoing a bit of a renaissance as the neighborhood continues to grow. Allagash...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Community, police enjoy 'National Night Out' in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A handful of community organizations in Portland got kids outside Tuesday night in a Kennedy Park event hosted by the Portland Police Department. "National Night Out" allows the community and police to interact in a positive way, especially teaching children that police officers are there to help them.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon#Warming Up#Disability#The Cromwell Center
WGME

Berwick officials warn residents not to let their children drink the water

BERWICK (WGME) -- Town officials are warning families of one southern Maine community not to let their children drink the water. The Berwick Water Department says manganese levels have been rising, causing tap water discoloration. Berwick gets its drinking water from the nearby Salmon Falls River. The river has high...
BERWICK, ME
WGME

Maine College Football Kickoff Luncheon held at Bowdoin College

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The 15th annual Maine College Football Kickoff Luncheon took place at Bowdoin College Monday. This year, several new head coaches were introduced, including Matt Coyne, who's ready to take over the head coaching reins at Bates, and Jordan Stevens, the former UMaine star returning to his alma matter becoming the new head coach at the University of Maine in Orono.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

New Hampshire woman says bear broke into, damaged home

CONWAY (WGME) -- A homeowner in New Hampshire says a bear broke into her home. She says it wandered throughout the house and trashed her garage. Arlee Giannini says the bear broke into her home in Conway Monday night. She says her 14-year-old son heard the dogs barking and found...
CONWAY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WGME

Police search for armed and dangerous man who may be in Maine

BRENTWOOD, NH (WGME) -- The Brentwood, New Hampshire Police Department is looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous and possibly in Maine. Police say Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction in Brentwood last week. Curtis is accused of using a gun during the...
BRENTWOOD, NH
WGME

Missing Livermore Falls teen with autism found safe

LIVERMORE FALLS (WGME) -- A multi-day search for a missing girl came to a happy conclusion Monday night. The 16-year-old girl with autism had been missing in the Livermore Falls area since Saturday, but after a massive community effort, she was found. She was found about a mile from her...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WGME

Route 114 in Scarbrough closed due to major crash

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Police say Route 114, also known as Gorham Rd., between Payne Rd. and New Rd. in Scarborough is closed due to a major crash. This is expected to be an extended closure, according to police. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. CBS13 has a...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Road work to cause delays in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Fortin Way off College Street in Lewiston is expected to be closed starting Monday as part of the Jepson Brook drainage project. Temporary traffic signals will be operational throughout duration of the work, which is expected to last throughout the month of August. Drivers are encouraged to...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Lewiston man dies from injuries after crash in Hartford

HARTFORD (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a Lewiston man died from his injuries after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. Police say the crash happened on Route 219, also known as Bear Pond Road, around 10:07 a.m. Investigators determined the man's SUV was travelling east when it...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Crews contain Harpswell brush fire after multiple days

HARPSWELL (WGME) -- Firefighters are keeping a close eye on a fire that for now is under control. The fire had been burning for multiple days. Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the brush fire on Saturday and Sunday in the Long Reach area of Harpswell. They went out...
HARPSWELL, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy