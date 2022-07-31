3 Teams Still in the Running for Nationals' Juan Soto

www.sportsgrid.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Related
FOX Sports
Juan Soto trade: How Nationals went first to worst and dealt a franchise icon
It actually happened. Juan Soto, already with a career's worth of accomplishments to his name but still just 23 years old, was traded to the San Diego Padres on Deadline Day. The trade rumors had swirled since mid-July, when Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals that would have been the largest contract in baseball history. Washington then put the face of the franchise on the market and on Tuesday reeled in a package that reportedly includes LHP MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, minor-league outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and minor-league RHP Jarlin Susana.
Breaking: Nationals Have Agreed To Juan Soto Trade
The Juan Soto saga is officially over. Moments ago, the Washington Nationals traded the All-Star slugger to the San Diego Padres. For the past few days, the Padres have been considered the favorites to land Soto. After figuring out the right trade package, they managed to acquire the superstar outfielder.
Juan Soto trade rumors: Nationals reportedly whittle down suitors to three as deadline looms
The sweepstakes for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is reportedly down to three teams. Soto and the Nationals repeatedly failed to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension that would have paid the outfielder handsomely and kept him in D.C. for more than a decade. Since then, Washington has seemingly been shopping the outfielder around.
MLB・
Trey Mancini, fiancée Sara Perlman say goodbye to Baltimore: ‘It really was a dream come true for me to play for the Orioles’
Even now, several days removed from the curtain call that marked the end of Trey Mancini’s career as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he and his fiancée Sara Perlman get goosebumps thinking about it. The crowd chanted Mancini’s name, eager for a way to say goodbye to a player who’s known no other home in the big leagues. Mancini, who had just hit an inside-the-park home run on Mo Gaba Day on ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Juan Soto suitors down to three teams
Only three teams remain in the bidding war for Nationals slugger Juan Soto, according to Jim Bowden, with Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline fast approaching.
Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over Juan Soto trade
Juan Soto was traded by the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, and agent Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over the deal. The first version of the trade (which later got changed) involved a total of eight players. Incredibly, Boras represented five of the eight players. Those players included Soto and Josh Bell, who went to the Padres; and Eric Hosmer, MacKenzie Gore and James Wood, who went to the Nationals.
Yardbarker
Juan Soto's homer isn't enough as Nats fall to Mets
Juan Soto homered in what might have been his final game as a National, but Max Scherzer and the visiting New York Mets defeated Washington 7-3 on Monday night. Soto, among the biggest potential prizes before the Tuesday trade deadline, also walked three times and scored twice. As he trotted to first after a free pass in the eighth inning, he received a warm ovation from a Nationals Park crowd.
ESPN
Juan Soto homers in possible Washington Nationals swansong, acknowledges 'weird' feeling as trade deadline looms
WASINGTON -- Washington slugger Juan Soto homered off Max Scherzer in what could be his final game with the Nationals on Monday night. Soto, who walked in his other three plate appearances as the Nationals lost to the New York Mets 7-3, is perhaps the biggest star who could be dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The Nationals got fleeced in the Juan Soto trade and it’s unfortunate the Blue Jays weren’t involved
The Major League player in the deal is Eric Hosmer (maybe..?). From reports, it seems like the Nationals are going to pay the remainder of Hosmer’s salary for this season while the Padres are going to pay the remaining 3 years and $39M owed after this year. Let’s go through this deal because on the surface this looks like a really light deal for one of the top five players in the league.
FOX Sports
Orioles management misunderstood Trey Mancini's true value
On Sept. 17, 2016, Trey Mancini was sweating his ass off under the Florida sun. The yet-to-debut, No. 6 Orioles prospect had already finished his minor league season and was staying fresh at the team's Spring Training complex just in case the O's needed reinforcements down the stretch as they battled for a Wild Card spot. In Mancini's mind, it was mostly eyewash. He'd get his big league call-up at some point in 2017.
Comments / 0