Paige Says She Loves AEW but Won’t Be Going There “Anytime Soon”

Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match
Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Update on Ric Flair Following His Last Match
Ric Flair is said to be doing fine following the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night. This marked the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years after nearly dying in 2017, requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
Popular Actress Comes To The Realization She Might ‘Love WWE’
You’ve watched her in Marvel productions like the Thor films and WandaVision, as well as the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” but what does Kat Dennings enjoy watching? If you were asking her last night around the time WWE SummerSlam was ending, Dennings would have said WWE. She took to her Twitter account after the show, revealing that it was the first time she had ever watched SummerSlam.
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Why Greg Norman rejected John Daly after the 2-time major champ ‘begged Greg to join LIV’
In theory, John Daly would be a perfect fit to join LIV Golf. Although his game has obviously been on the decline, the 56-year-old is still a fan-favorite who many golf fans love to watch play. That fact was evident in his win at the PNC Championship early this season alongside his son “Little John.”
WATCH: Injured SmackDown Star Is Looking Great In Recovery
He’s getting there. Injuries are one of the few things that can slow down any wrestler no matter how hot they are. Someone can be just fine one day and then be out for months starting on the next, and that can be absolutely devastating for a wrestler’s career. That was the case earlier this year, and now we have a positive update on their long road to recovery.
Taya Valkyrie Calls Out Sasha Banks and Comments on if She Regrets Her Time in WWE
One half of the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Taya Valkyrie recently spoke with Adam Cailler of DailyStar.co.uk for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, she commented on if she sees her time with WWE as something she regrets, wanting to face Sasha Banks and more.
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family
When Ric Flair announced that he was going to take part in one more professional wrestling match, 14 years removed from his WWE retirement match at WrestleMania 24, it left a bad impression among more than a few fans of the sport. Sure, “older” wrestlers are working matches with increasing frequency, with 63-year-old Sting wrestling […] The post In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam
The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
Ric Flair Reveals His Preparation for Final Fight: ‘Drinking Every Night’
All legends must see an end to the legacy. Ric Flair is in his final match tonight, and his prep beforehand was just what he needed. A huge night in sports entertainment. Of course, the 73-year-old has been training for most of his life. So, he knows how he fights best and knows exactly how to get ready. With plenty of exercise and plenty of alcohol.
Jerry “The King” Lawler Makes Appearance At Ric Flair’s Last Match Event (Video)
In Nashville, Tennessee’s Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night for Ric Flair’s Last Match, a number of stars made surprise appearances, including WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event. During...
Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Highlights aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca BelAir at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai entered the ring.
